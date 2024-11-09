Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend MAWANA SUGARS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and six months ended 30.09.2024 and recommendation of Interim Dividend on equity shares, if any, for the Financial year 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024) Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and six months period ended September 30, 2024 and Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 9, 2024 Declaration of Interim Dividend 30% i.e. Rs.3/- per equity share of face value of Rs.10/- each (subject to deduction of tax at source, wherever applicable) for the Financial Year 2024-25 to all such shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members or as beneficial owners in the records of NSDL/CDSL as on the record date. 23.11.2024, fixed as Record Date for the purpose of the Interim Dividend for the financial year 2024-25. Further, the said Interim Dividend shall be paid/ dispatched to all eligible shareholders on or before 8.12.2024. The Board of Directors has considered the offer received from Usha International Limited (UIL) for sale of 1,32,77,050 (including five shares held through Nominees) fully paid-up equity shares of Rs. 10/- each of Mawana Foods Pvt. Ltd. (MFPL) at a price of Rs.1.82 per equity share amounting to a total consideration of Rs.2,41,64,231/- and purchase of Trademark 11Mawana 11 and its associated trademarks together with all copyrights (11Mawana Marks 11 ) from UIL for a lump sum consideration of Rs. 5.75 crore (Rupees Five Crore Seventy-Five Lacs only) based on a valuation report prepared by M/ s Corporate Professionals Capital Pvt. Ltd., a SEBI-registered Category-I Merchant Banker. The Board further directed that an independent valuation of equity shares and brand be obtained by the Company from an Independent SEBI-registered Category-I Merchant Banker, if the valuation of such independent valuer is lower than the offer made by UIL then a counteroffer will be made to UIL. However, if the valuation determined by the valuer exceeds UILs offer, the company may consider accepting UIL s offer as received. The details required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 will be made upon on final decision on purchase of shares. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.11.2024)