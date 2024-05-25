To the Members of Mawana Sugars Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Mawana Sugars Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under Section 143(10) of the Act.

Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the Key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters.

Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Recognition of Deferred Tax Assets (as described in Note 19 of the standalone financial statements) Deferred tax assets are recognized on unabsorbed depreciation when it is probable that taxable profit will be available against which unabsorbed depreciation can be utilized. The Companys ability to recognize deferred tax assets on unabsorbed depreciation carried forward is assessed by the management at the end of each reporting period, taking into account forecasts of future taxable profits and the law and jurisdiction of the taxable items and the assumptions on which these projections are determined by management. Our audit procedures included the following: At March 31, 2024, the Company has recognized deferred tax assets amounting to Rs. 18.27 crore on the unabsorbed depreciation. • We assessed the methodology applied by the Company with applicable accounting standards and taxation laws along with the future business forecast of taxable profits. Our audit approach consisted of assessing the business plans of the Companys assessment to utilize deferred tax assets. In particular, we assessed Significant management judgement is required to determine the forecasted profits, expected future market, economic conditions, and tax laws. - the underlying projections and assumptions used for management estimates as calculated during the budget process by analyzing projected and actual performances; Given the degree of judgement, managements decision to recognize and classify deferred tax assets as recoverable, we consider this issue to be a key audit matter. - tested sensitivity of key assumptions used in projections which are based on profits earned and after considering expected future market economic conditions, tax laws and managements expansion plans the schedules for the reversal of temporary differences. • We also understood the income tax computation process and review controls around recognition of Deferred tax assets and evaluated the design and tested the effectiveness of controls in this area relevant to our audit • Engaged tax specialists to assist us in assessing the management prepared schedule for computation of tax and deferred taxes. • We have assessed the adequacy of disclosures included in the standalone financial statements in this regard

Impairment testing of investment in Subsidiaries and Associate (as described in note 49 of the standalone financial statements) Impairment indicators were identified on the investment and recoverable amount in subsidiaries, namely SIEL Industrial Estate Limited and SIEL Infrastructure & Estate Developers Private Limited and an associate namely Mawana Foods Private Limited. As a result, an impairment assessment was performed by comparing the carrying value of investment in subsidiaries and associate to its recoverable amount to determine whether an impairment was required to be recognized. Our audit procedures included the following: In case of Subsidiaries, impairment testing was carried out by getting the assets valuation from approved valuer. The recoverable amount was determined to be the higher of the fair value less cost of disposal, and the value in use, determined by discounting future cash flows. • In conjunction with review by technical and valuation specialists, we assessed the Companys valuation methodology applied in determining the recoverable amount and we assessed the assumptions of the cash flow forecasts. In case of Associate, the recoverable amount was determined to be the higher of the fair value, and the value in use, determined by discounting future cash flows. • We tested the Companys internal controls in relation to preparing and reviewing cash flow considering the future business plans. The determination of recoverable amount of the Companys investment in associate relies on managements estimates of future cash flows and their judgement with respect to the associates performance. • We discussed potential changes in assumptions with management in order to evaluate the inputs and assumptions used in the cash flow forecasts. Due to the uncertainty of forecasting and discounting future cash flows, the level of managements judgement involved and the significance of the Companys investment in subsidiaries and associate of Rs. 85.34 crore as at March 31, 2024, this audit area is considered a key audit matter. • We performed sensitivity analysis on the key assumptions adopted in the impairment assessment to understand the impact of changes in assumptions on the estimated recoverable amounts • We assessed the adequacy of disclosures made in the standalone financial statements in this regard.

Determination of net realizable value of inventory of sugar at the year ended March 31, 2024 (as described in note 50 of the standalone financial statements) As on March 31, 2024, the Company is carrying inventory of sugar (finished goods and work in progress) amounting to Rs. 743.45 crore. The inventory of sugar is valued at lower of cost and net realisable value. Our audit procedures included the following: The relative size of the inventory of sugar as on March 31, 2024 is significant to the financial statements and significant judgement was involved in the consideration of factors such as minimum sale price, monthly quota, fluctuation in selling prices and related notifications of the government in determination of net realizable value. • We have tested the controls established by the management in determination of net realizable value of inventory of sugar. Accordingly, determination of net realisable value was determined to be a key audit matter in our audit of the standalone financial statements. • We considered various factors including actual selling price prevailing around and subsequent to the year end, monthly quota and other notifications of the Government of India with respect to sugar industry as a whole while assessing the net realizable value. • We have assessed the disclosures included to the standalone financial statements in this regard.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the Key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Sub-Section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, to the extent applicable, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination statements or, of those if such books except for the matters stated in the paragraph (i) (vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g);

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph (b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph (i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g);

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2" to this report;

(h) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements Refer note 32(c) to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

As stated in note 12.1(d) to the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that, audit trail feature is not enabled at database level and also for certain changes that can be made using certain privileged/ administrative access rights, as described in note 53 to the standalone financial statements. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of accounting software.

Annexure 1 referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report of even date

Re: Mawana Sugars Limited ("the Company")

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangibles assets.

(b) The Company has a program of verification of fixed assets to cover all the items in a phased manner over a period of three years which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to program, certain fixed assets were physically verified by the management during the year.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were identified on such verification

(c) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, plant and equipment (including Right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2024.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion, the coverage and the procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. No material discrepancies were noted on such physical verification.

(b) As disclosed in note no. 13 to the financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. five crores in aggregate from a bank during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of audit of the financial statements, the quarterly returns/statements filed by the Company with such bank are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company.

(iii) (a) During the year the Company has provided loan (i.e. renewed loan - refer iii(e) below) to a subsidiary company as follows:

Particulars Loans (Amount in Rs. Crores) Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year (including renewal of loan) - Subsidiary 8.70 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Subsidiary 8.70

The Company has not provided any other advances in the nature of loans, given guarantee and provided security during the year, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

(b) During the year, the terms and conditions of the loan granted (including renewal) are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

Also, during the year, the Company has not made investments and not provided guarantee, security or granted advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, or any other parties.

(c) In respect of loan granted to subsidiary company namely Siel Industrial Estate Limited of Rs. 1.00 crore during the previous year and renewed during the current year and Rs. 7.70 crore loan granted during the current year, the Schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayment of interest is regular.

The Company has not granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

(d) There are no amounts of loans granted to a subsidiary company which are overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) The Company had granted loan to a subsidiary company which had fallen due during the year. The Company has renewed such loan during the year to the said subsidiary company to settle the dues which had fallen due for the existing loan.

The aggregate amount of such dues renewed and the percentage of the aggregate to the total loans or advances in the nature of loans granted during the year are as follows

Name of Parties Aggregate amount of loans or advances in the nature of loans granted during the year (Amount in Rs. crores) Aggregate overdue amount settled by renewal or extension or by fresh loans granted to same parties (Amount in Rs. crores) Percentage of the aggregate to the total loans or advances in the nature of loans granted during the year SIEL Industrial Estate Limited 8.70 1.00 11.49%

There were no loans or advance in the nature of loan granted to any other companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

(f) As disclosed in note 5 to the financial statements, the Company has granted loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies. Of these following are the details of the aggregate amount of loans granted to promoters or related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013:

Particulars All parties (Amounts in Rs. crores) Related parties (Amounts in Rs. crores) Aggregate amount of loans - Repayable on demand 1.00 1.00 - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment - - Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loans to the total loans 11.49% 11.49%

The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to firms, Limited Liability partnerships or any other parties

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013 in respect of loans to directors including entities in which they are interested and in respect of loans and advances given and investments made have been complied with by the Company. The Company has not given any guarantees or securities in respect of entities covered under Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made there under, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act, related to the manufacture of its products, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

(vii) (a) The Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed dues in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, service tax, sales tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, goods and service tax, cess and other statutory dues which were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) The dues of goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, and other statutory dues have not been deposited on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Nature of Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs. crore) Amount Paid under protest (Rs. crore) Period to which the Amount relate Forum where dispute is pending Sales Tax Laws Sales Tax 7.66 1.57 2006-07, 2012-13, 2013-14 High Court Central Excise Laws Service Tax 0.78 # 2005-2006 to 2014-15 Appellate Authority up to Commissioners level Central Excise Laws Excise Duty 8.41 0.02 1994-95 to 1996-97, 1998- 99, 1999-00, 2001-02 and 2004-05 to 2016-17 Appellate Authority up to Commissioners level Income tax Act, 1961 Income tax (including interest) 19.15 7.65 2016-17 Commissioner of Income Tax(Appeals) Employee State Insurance Act, 1948 ESI 1.30 - 1968-88 Delhi High Court

# (represent Rs. 30,000)

(viii) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) Term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or associate.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or in associate company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares /fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) No fraud/ material fraud by the Company or no fraud / material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year, no report under Sub-Section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by cost auditor/ secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) (a), (b) and (c) The Company is not a Nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv)(a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) The Company has not entered any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors. Accordingly requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The provisions of Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtained a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. (c) and (d) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) and (d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current year and in the immediately preceding financial year respectively.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note no. 51 to the financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) and (b) The provisions of Section 135 to the Companies Act, 2013 in relation to Corporate Social Responsibility is not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xx)(a) and (b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) The requirement to report on clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable to the standalone financial statements of the Company.

Annexure 2 to the independent auditors report of even date on the standalone Ind AS financial statements of Mawana Sugars Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause

(i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Mawana Sugars Limited (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“ICAI”). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements based on our audit We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, as specified under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to these Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.

