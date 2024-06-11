|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|6 Jul 2024
|25 May 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting - Declaration of Dividend Notice of 60th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.06.2024) Submission of Summary of proceeding of 60th Annual General Meeting held on 06.07.2024. Submission of Voting Results and Scrutinizer Report of the 60th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 06.07.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/07/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.