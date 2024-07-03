iifl-logo-icon 1
Sakthi Sugars Ltd Share Price

30.13
(-4.68%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:18:28 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open31.9
  • Day's High32.29
  • 52 Wk High46.75
  • Prev. Close31.61
  • Day's Low30
  • 52 Wk Low 26.75
  • Turnover (lac)21.19
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value12.36
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)358.09
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Sakthi Sugars Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Sugar

Open

31.9

Prev. Close

31.61

Turnover(Lac.)

21.19

Day's High

32.29

Day's Low

30

52 Week's High

46.75

52 Week's Low

26.75

Book Value

12.36

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

358.09

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

20 Nov 2023

EGM

20 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

arrow

Sakthi Sugars Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sakthi Sugars Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:40 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.83%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.83%

Non-Promoter- 1.16%

Institutions: 1.16%

Non-Institutions: 38.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sakthi Sugars Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

118.85

118.85

118.85

118.85

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.91

-129.68

-546.98

-396.65

Net Worth

117.94

-10.83

-428.13

-277.8

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

788.02

633.38

803.01

528.82

yoy growth (%)

24.41

-21.12

51.84

-42.91

Raw materials

-512.34

-448.24

-596.18

-414.78

As % of sales

65.01

70.76

74.24

78.43

Employee costs

-59.13

-58.07

-61.71

-59.06

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-219.03

-215.37

-208.33

-229.71

Depreciation

-55

-38.85

-49.31

-52.81

Tax paid

-0.04

-12.75

2.41

75.1

Working capital

-10.19

18.69

-242.05

83.45

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

24.41

-21.12

51.84

-42.91

Op profit growth

445.33

-112.42

103.31

-133.7

EBIT growth

-179.6

198.09

-92.01

-197.73

Net profit growth

29.15

-43.53

16.27

-683.53

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Dec-2009

Gross Sales

1,979.82

2,289.97

2,119.42

3,057.54

1,997.81

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,979.82

2,289.97

2,119.42

3,057.54

1,997.81

Other Operating Income

7.52

7.03

9.48

5.61

0

Other Income

469.45

9.1

14.89

16.54

51.11

Sakthi Sugars Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

EID Parry (India) Ltd

EIDPARRY

907.65

016,119.5328.250.44755.22163.8

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

BALRAMCHIN

521.75

33.0710,543.34-3.50.571,297.95166.02

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd

TRIVENI

447.4

31.239,790.21-14.181.291,471.1131.38

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd

RENUKA

40.22

08,552.2720.302,240.5-5.5

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd

BANARISUG

3,660.35

35.434,627.2734.270.34473.731,380.24

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sakthi Sugars Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

M Manickam

Independent Director

P K Chandran

Independent Director

S S Muthuvelappan

Independent Director

N K Vijayan

Independent Director

C Rangamani

Independent Director

K V Ramachandran

Independent Director

S Chandrasekhar

Independent Director

S Balasubramanian.

Independent Director

Priya Bhansali

Joint Managing Director

M Srinivaasan

Managing Director

M Balasubramaniam

Non Executive Director

V K Swaminathan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

S Venkatesh

Independent Director

A Selvakumar

Independent Director

SHIVRAM SETHURAMAN

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sakthi Sugars Ltd

Summary

Sakthi Sugars Limited (SSL) was established on May 12, 1961. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacture of sugar, industrial alcohol, power and soya products. The installed capacity of sugar division is 16500 tons of cane crush per day (TCD). Its power division has co-generation power plants at Sakthinagar, Sivaganga and Modakurichi, and the aggregate power generation capacity of all three plants is 92 MW. Its distillery produces rectified spirit, extra neutral alcohol and ethanol, and has a distillation capacity of 120 kilolitres per day (KLPD) and ethanol plant capacity of over 50 KLPD. SSL took over a 1250-tcd sugar unit on a 10-year management contract basis from the Badamba Co-operative Sugar Industries in 1991 with an option to extend the contract for a further period of 10 years. It has also established a modern sugar unit with a crushing capacity of 2500 tcd which commenced operations during 1994-95. Apart from the four sugar units, Sakthi Sugars has two distilleries and a foundry. The capacity of the foundry was expanded to 24,000 tpa. The company entered into technical collaboration with George Fischer Foundry, Switzerland, to supply state-of-the-art manufacturing technology. Sakthi Soyas, a group company, was merged into SSL with effect from 1st, Apr.93. The unit has an installed capacity of 1,00,000 tpa to produce refined oil, de-oiled cake, full-fat soya meal, soya flour flakes and texturised vegetable protein. SSL has installed a new unit at Haripur f
Company FAQs

What is the Sakthi Sugars Ltd share price today?

The Sakthi Sugars Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹30.13 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sakthi Sugars Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sakthi Sugars Ltd is ₹358.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sakthi Sugars Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sakthi Sugars Ltd is 0 and 2.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sakthi Sugars Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sakthi Sugars Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sakthi Sugars Ltd is ₹26.75 and ₹46.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sakthi Sugars Ltd?

Sakthi Sugars Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.86%, 3 Years at 27.09%, 1 Year at 10.52%, 6 Month at -19.95%, 3 Month at -24.03% and 1 Month at -6.78%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sakthi Sugars Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sakthi Sugars Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.83 %
Institutions - 1.17 %
Public - 39.00 %

