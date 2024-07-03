SectorSugar
Open₹31.9
Prev. Close₹31.61
Turnover(Lac.)₹21.19
Day's High₹32.29
Day's Low₹30
52 Week's High₹46.75
52 Week's Low₹26.75
Book Value₹12.36
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)358.09
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
118.85
118.85
118.85
118.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.91
-129.68
-546.98
-396.65
Net Worth
117.94
-10.83
-428.13
-277.8
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
788.02
633.38
803.01
528.82
yoy growth (%)
24.41
-21.12
51.84
-42.91
Raw materials
-512.34
-448.24
-596.18
-414.78
As % of sales
65.01
70.76
74.24
78.43
Employee costs
-59.13
-58.07
-61.71
-59.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-219.03
-215.37
-208.33
-229.71
Depreciation
-55
-38.85
-49.31
-52.81
Tax paid
-0.04
-12.75
2.41
75.1
Working capital
-10.19
18.69
-242.05
83.45
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
24.41
-21.12
51.84
-42.91
Op profit growth
445.33
-112.42
103.31
-133.7
EBIT growth
-179.6
198.09
-92.01
-197.73
Net profit growth
29.15
-43.53
16.27
-683.53
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Dec-2009
Gross Sales
1,979.82
2,289.97
2,119.42
3,057.54
1,997.81
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,979.82
2,289.97
2,119.42
3,057.54
1,997.81
Other Operating Income
7.52
7.03
9.48
5.61
0
Other Income
469.45
9.1
14.89
16.54
51.11
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
EID Parry (India) Ltd
EIDPARRY
907.65
|0
|16,119.53
|28.25
|0.44
|755.22
|163.8
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
BALRAMCHIN
521.75
|33.07
|10,543.34
|-3.5
|0.57
|1,297.95
|166.02
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd
TRIVENI
447.4
|31.23
|9,790.21
|-14.18
|1.29
|1,471.1
|131.38
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
RENUKA
40.22
|0
|8,552.27
|20.3
|0
|2,240.5
|-5.5
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd
BANARISUG
3,660.35
|35.43
|4,627.27
|34.27
|0.34
|473.73
|1,380.24
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
M Manickam
Independent Director
P K Chandran
Independent Director
S S Muthuvelappan
Independent Director
N K Vijayan
Independent Director
C Rangamani
Independent Director
K V Ramachandran
Independent Director
S Chandrasekhar
Independent Director
S Balasubramanian.
Independent Director
Priya Bhansali
Joint Managing Director
M Srinivaasan
Managing Director
M Balasubramaniam
Non Executive Director
V K Swaminathan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
S Venkatesh
Independent Director
A Selvakumar
Independent Director
SHIVRAM SETHURAMAN
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sakthi Sugars Ltd
Summary
Sakthi Sugars Limited (SSL) was established on May 12, 1961. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacture of sugar, industrial alcohol, power and soya products. The installed capacity of sugar division is 16500 tons of cane crush per day (TCD). Its power division has co-generation power plants at Sakthinagar, Sivaganga and Modakurichi, and the aggregate power generation capacity of all three plants is 92 MW. Its distillery produces rectified spirit, extra neutral alcohol and ethanol, and has a distillation capacity of 120 kilolitres per day (KLPD) and ethanol plant capacity of over 50 KLPD. SSL took over a 1250-tcd sugar unit on a 10-year management contract basis from the Badamba Co-operative Sugar Industries in 1991 with an option to extend the contract for a further period of 10 years. It has also established a modern sugar unit with a crushing capacity of 2500 tcd which commenced operations during 1994-95. Apart from the four sugar units, Sakthi Sugars has two distilleries and a foundry. The capacity of the foundry was expanded to 24,000 tpa. The company entered into technical collaboration with George Fischer Foundry, Switzerland, to supply state-of-the-art manufacturing technology. Sakthi Soyas, a group company, was merged into SSL with effect from 1st, Apr.93. The unit has an installed capacity of 1,00,000 tpa to produce refined oil, de-oiled cake, full-fat soya meal, soya flour flakes and texturised vegetable protein. SSL has installed a new unit at Haripur f
Read More
The Sakthi Sugars Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹30.13 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sakthi Sugars Ltd is ₹358.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sakthi Sugars Ltd is 0 and 2.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sakthi Sugars Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sakthi Sugars Ltd is ₹26.75 and ₹46.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sakthi Sugars Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.86%, 3 Years at 27.09%, 1 Year at 10.52%, 6 Month at -19.95%, 3 Month at -24.03% and 1 Month at -6.78%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.