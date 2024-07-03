Summary

Sakthi Sugars Limited (SSL) was established on May 12, 1961. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacture of sugar, industrial alcohol, power and soya products. The installed capacity of sugar division is 16500 tons of cane crush per day (TCD). Its power division has co-generation power plants at Sakthinagar, Sivaganga and Modakurichi, and the aggregate power generation capacity of all three plants is 92 MW. Its distillery produces rectified spirit, extra neutral alcohol and ethanol, and has a distillation capacity of 120 kilolitres per day (KLPD) and ethanol plant capacity of over 50 KLPD. SSL took over a 1250-tcd sugar unit on a 10-year management contract basis from the Badamba Co-operative Sugar Industries in 1991 with an option to extend the contract for a further period of 10 years. It has also established a modern sugar unit with a crushing capacity of 2500 tcd which commenced operations during 1994-95. Apart from the four sugar units, Sakthi Sugars has two distilleries and a foundry. The capacity of the foundry was expanded to 24,000 tpa. The company entered into technical collaboration with George Fischer Foundry, Switzerland, to supply state-of-the-art manufacturing technology. Sakthi Soyas, a group company, was merged into SSL with effect from 1st, Apr.93. The unit has an installed capacity of 1,00,000 tpa to produce refined oil, de-oiled cake, full-fat soya meal, soya flour flakes and texturised vegetable protein. SSL has installed a new unit at Haripur f

