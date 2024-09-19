iifl-logo-icon 1
Sakthi Sugars Ltd AGM

28.2
(7.14%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:29:57 PM

Sakthi Sugars CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM19 Sep 202426 Aug 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 34 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we enclose copy of Annual Report together with Notice convening 62nd Annual General Meeting of the Company on Thursday, 19th September 2024 at 11.30 A.M. through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means in terms of the Circulars of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and of SEBI in this regard. The said Annual Report and Notice of AGM has been sent today by e-amil to the shareholders who have registered their Email ID with the Company/Depository Participants. The Annual Report is also available on the Companys website: www.sakthisugars.com. Kindly take the above on record. Read less.. Proceedings of the 62nd Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, 19th September 2024 through video conferencing / other audio video visual means. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.09.2024) 1. Result on the voting by remote e-voting and E-voting at the 62nd AGM declared by the Chairman and MD of the Company. 2. Scrutinizers combined report on remote E-voting and E-voting at the said AGM At the 62nd Annual General Meeting held on 19-09-2024 the members have approved Appointment of Sri V.K.Swaminathan as Non- Executive Independent Director of the Company for a term of 5 consecutive year with effect from 20-09-2024 to 19-09-2029 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/09/2024)

