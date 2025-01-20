Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-42.91
12.83
-1.85
-57.9
Op profit growth
-133.7
177.83
-63.21
-29.77
EBIT growth
-197.73
2,409.3
-95.93
84.65
Net profit growth
-550.4
-182.79
15.5
-114.16
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-7.25
12.28
4.98
13.3
EBIT margin
-15.08
8.8
0.39
9.55
Net profit margin
-33.48
4.24
-5.78
-4.91
RoCE
-5.16
5.43
0.21
3.24
RoNW
-16.6
3.06
-3.15
-1.22
RoA
-2.86
0.65
-0.78
-0.41
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
2.55
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-19.34
-1.48
-12.66
-10.9
Book value per share
21.74
23.12
38.15
40.13
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
12.94
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.83
-22.17
-2.88
-1.19
P/B
0.74
1.42
0.95
0.32
EV/EBIDTA
-40.62
9.33
18.15
8.82
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-32.69
21.85
-26.8
-29.58
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
11.08
25.66
53.2
80.4
Inventory days
75.04
41.98
45.27
109.66
Creditor days
-163.95
-122.78
-127.5
-197.42
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.53
-0.58
-0.04
-0.61
Net debt / equity
3.49
3.28
2.88
2.96
Net debt / op. profit
-23.54
7.92
25.84
10.27
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-78.43
-66.66
-64.98
-59.51
Employee costs
-11.16
-6.93
-7.18
-7.39
Other costs
-17.64
-14.12
-22.83
-19.77
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.