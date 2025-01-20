iifl-logo-icon 1
Sakthi Sugars Ltd Key Ratios

30.82
(2.90%)
Jan 20, 2025|12:18:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-42.91

12.83

-1.85

-57.9

Op profit growth

-133.7

177.83

-63.21

-29.77

EBIT growth

-197.73

2,409.3

-95.93

84.65

Net profit growth

-550.4

-182.79

15.5

-114.16

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-7.25

12.28

4.98

13.3

EBIT margin

-15.08

8.8

0.39

9.55

Net profit margin

-33.48

4.24

-5.78

-4.91

RoCE

-5.16

5.43

0.21

3.24

RoNW

-16.6

3.06

-3.15

-1.22

RoA

-2.86

0.65

-0.78

-0.41

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

2.55

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-19.34

-1.48

-12.66

-10.9

Book value per share

21.74

23.12

38.15

40.13

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

12.94

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.83

-22.17

-2.88

-1.19

P/B

0.74

1.42

0.95

0.32

EV/EBIDTA

-40.62

9.33

18.15

8.82

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-32.69

21.85

-26.8

-29.58

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

11.08

25.66

53.2

80.4

Inventory days

75.04

41.98

45.27

109.66

Creditor days

-163.95

-122.78

-127.5

-197.42

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.53

-0.58

-0.04

-0.61

Net debt / equity

3.49

3.28

2.88

2.96

Net debt / op. profit

-23.54

7.92

25.84

10.27

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-78.43

-66.66

-64.98

-59.51

Employee costs

-11.16

-6.93

-7.18

-7.39

Other costs

-17.64

-14.12

-22.83

-19.77

