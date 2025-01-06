iifl-logo-icon 1
Sakthi Sugars Ltd Cash Flow Statement

29.82
(-5.66%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Sakthi Sugars Ltd

Sakthi Sugars FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-219.03

-215.37

-208.33

-229.71

Depreciation

-55

-38.85

-49.31

-52.81

Tax paid

-0.04

-12.75

2.41

75.1

Working capital

-10.19

18.69

-242.05

83.45

Other operating items

Operating

-284.27

-248.29

-497.28

-123.97

Capital expenditure

-111.61

1.19

-179.97

-63.61

Free cash flow

-395.88

-247.1

-677.25

-187.58

Equity raised

-793.46

-559.82

66.02

633.15

Investing

-3.05

3.07

-1.93

-172.59

Financing

1,793.47

1,663.63

945.33

810.33

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

601.07

859.76

332.16

1,083.3

QUICKLINKS FOR Sakthi Sugars Ltd

