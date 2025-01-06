Sakthi Sugars Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-219.03
-215.37
-208.33
-229.71
Depreciation
-55
-38.85
-49.31
-52.81
Tax paid
-0.04
-12.75
2.41
75.1
Working capital
-10.19
18.69
-242.05
83.45
Other operating items
Operating
-284.27
-248.29
-497.28
-123.97
Capital expenditure
-111.61
1.19
-179.97
-63.61
Free cash flow
-395.88
-247.1
-677.25
-187.58
Equity raised
-793.46
-559.82
66.02
633.15
Investing
-3.05
3.07
-1.93
-172.59
Financing
1,793.47
1,663.63
945.33
810.33
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
601.07
859.76
332.16
1,083.3
