|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
788.02
633.38
803.01
528.82
yoy growth (%)
24.41
-21.12
51.84
-42.91
Raw materials
-512.34
-448.24
-596.18
-414.78
As % of sales
65.01
70.76
74.24
78.43
Employee costs
-59.13
-58.07
-61.71
-59.06
As % of sales
7.5
9.16
7.68
11.16
Other costs
-163.73
-117.37
-223.06
-93.31
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.77
18.53
27.77
17.64
Operating profit
52.8
9.68
-77.95
-38.34
OPM
6.7
1.52
-9.7
-7.25
Depreciation
-55
-38.85
-49.31
-52.81
Interest expense
-234.14
-196.39
-201.97
-149.94
Other income
17.3
10.18
120.89
11.39
Profit before tax
-219.03
-215.37
-208.33
-229.71
Taxes
-0.04
-12.75
2.41
75.1
Tax rate
0.01
5.92
-1.15
-32.69
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-219.07
-228.13
-205.92
-154.6
Exceptional items
68.91
111.86
0
-22.49
Net profit
-150.16
-116.26
-205.92
-177.1
yoy growth (%)
29.15
-43.53
16.27
-683.53
NPM
-19.05
-18.35
-25.64
-33.48
