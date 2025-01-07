iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sakthi Sugars Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

30.11
(0.97%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sakthi Sugars Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

788.02

633.38

803.01

528.82

yoy growth (%)

24.41

-21.12

51.84

-42.91

Raw materials

-512.34

-448.24

-596.18

-414.78

As % of sales

65.01

70.76

74.24

78.43

Employee costs

-59.13

-58.07

-61.71

-59.06

As % of sales

7.5

9.16

7.68

11.16

Other costs

-163.73

-117.37

-223.06

-93.31

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.77

18.53

27.77

17.64

Operating profit

52.8

9.68

-77.95

-38.34

OPM

6.7

1.52

-9.7

-7.25

Depreciation

-55

-38.85

-49.31

-52.81

Interest expense

-234.14

-196.39

-201.97

-149.94

Other income

17.3

10.18

120.89

11.39

Profit before tax

-219.03

-215.37

-208.33

-229.71

Taxes

-0.04

-12.75

2.41

75.1

Tax rate

0.01

5.92

-1.15

-32.69

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-219.07

-228.13

-205.92

-154.6

Exceptional items

68.91

111.86

0

-22.49

Net profit

-150.16

-116.26

-205.92

-177.1

yoy growth (%)

29.15

-43.53

16.27

-683.53

NPM

-19.05

-18.35

-25.64

-33.48

Sakthi Sugars : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sakthi Sugars Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.