Sakthi Sugars Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
118.85
118.85
118.85
118.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.91
-129.68
-546.98
-396.65
Net Worth
117.94
-10.83
-428.13
-277.8
Minority Interest
Debt
773.43
852.28
938.28
918.07
Deferred Tax Liability Net
137.42
165.91
185.17
267.2
Total Liabilities
1,028.79
1,007.36
695.32
907.47
Fixed Assets
799.75
827.63
824.66
957.59
Intangible Assets
Investments
165.45
170.23
16.58
19.63
Deferred Tax Asset Net
95.66
168.05
185.17
267.2
Networking Capital
-38.39
-164.1
-340.15
-340.76
Inventories
75.16
56.43
41.16
80.34
Inventory Days
19.06
46.29
Sundry Debtors
7.07
8.05
6.36
13.24
Debtor Days
2.94
7.62
Other Current Assets
494.17
598.13
914.65
737.82
Sundry Creditors
-134.36
-109.71
-49.59
-221.86
Creditor Days
22.96
127.85
Other Current Liabilities
-480.43
-717
-1,252.73
-950.3
Cash
6.32
5.55
9.06
3.82
Total Assets
1,028.79
1,007.36
695.32
907.48
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.