Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

SAKTHI SUGARS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. Pursuant to regulation 33 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, we enclosed the following: 1. Unaudited Statement of Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.09.2024. 2. A copy of Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

SAKTHI SUGARS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been convened on Wednesday 14th August 2024 at the Head Office of the Company at 180 Race Course Road Coimbatore - 641 018 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. This information is given pursuant to the requirement of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today (14.8.2024) has approved, inter alia, the following: 1. The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone) for the quarter ended 30.6.2024 together with Segment Results and Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors, M/s.P.N.Raghavendra Rao & Co., Coimbatore, thereon are enclosed. 2. Appointment of Independent Directors: 3. Convening of Annual General Meeting. The Board has convened 62nd Annual General Meeting of the Company on Thursday, 19th September 2024 at 11.30 A.M. through Video Conferencing(VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 3.15 P.M. and concluded at 5.00 P.M. We request you to take the above on record. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024

SAKTHI SUGARS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors has been convened to be held on 29th May 2024 among others to consider and approve audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31.3.2024. Board has approved, among others, audited financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31.3.2024. Revised outcome - 29.5.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Mar 2024 27 Mar 2024

We would like to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, a) took note of the Retirement of Sri.S.Baskar, President & Company Secretary, at the closure of the business hours on 31st March 2024, and b) has approved Appointment of Sri.S.Venkatesh (ICSI Membership No: 67660) as Company Secretary under Section 203(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and as Compliance officer under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and other applicable SEBI Regulations with effect from 1st April 2024. The disclosures required under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the Listing Regulations as per SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13,2023 are given in the Annexure. The Board Meeting was concluded at 4.45 P.M. The Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. 27.3.2024, have taken note of the retirement of Sri S.Baskar, President & Company Secretary at the closure of business hours on 31st March 2024. At the Board Meeting held today i.e. 27.3.2024, the Directors have approved appointment of Sri S.Venkatesh ( ICSI Membership No.69660) as Company Secretary under Section 203(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, and as Compliance Officer under SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and other applicable SEBI Regulations with effect from 1.4.2024.

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024