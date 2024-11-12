|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|SAKTHI SUGARS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. Pursuant to regulation 33 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, we enclosed the following: 1. Unaudited Statement of Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.09.2024. 2. A copy of Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|SAKTHI SUGARS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been convened on Wednesday 14th August 2024 at the Head Office of the Company at 180 Race Course Road Coimbatore - 641 018 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. This information is given pursuant to the requirement of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today (14.8.2024) has approved, inter alia, the following: 1. The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone) for the quarter ended 30.6.2024 together with Segment Results and Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors, M/s.P.N.Raghavendra Rao & Co., Coimbatore, thereon are enclosed. 2. Appointment of Independent Directors: 3. Convening of Annual General Meeting. The Board has convened 62nd Annual General Meeting of the Company on Thursday, 19th September 2024 at 11.30 A.M. through Video Conferencing(VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 3.15 P.M. and concluded at 5.00 P.M. We request you to take the above on record. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|SAKTHI SUGARS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors has been convened to be held on 29th May 2024 among others to consider and approve audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31.3.2024. Board has approved, among others, audited financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31.3.2024. Revised outcome - 29.5.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Mar 2024
|27 Mar 2024
|We would like to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, a) took note of the Retirement of Sri.S.Baskar, President & Company Secretary, at the closure of the business hours on 31st March 2024, and b) has approved Appointment of Sri.S.Venkatesh (ICSI Membership No: 67660) as Company Secretary under Section 203(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and as Compliance officer under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and other applicable SEBI Regulations with effect from 1st April 2024. The disclosures required under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the Listing Regulations as per SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13,2023 are given in the Annexure. The Board Meeting was concluded at 4.45 P.M. The Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. 27.3.2024, have taken note of the retirement of Sri S.Baskar, President & Company Secretary at the closure of business hours on 31st March 2024. At the Board Meeting held today i.e. 27.3.2024, the Directors have approved appointment of Sri S.Venkatesh ( ICSI Membership No.69660) as Company Secretary under Section 203(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, and as Compliance Officer under SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and other applicable SEBI Regulations with effect from 1.4.2024.
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|3 Feb 2024
|SAKTHI SUGARS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of the Directors has been convened to be held on 12th February 2024 to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023. We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today (12.2.2024) has approved the Unaudited Statement of Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose the following: 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone) for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 together with Segment Results. 2. Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors, M/s. P.N.Raghavendra Rao & Co., Coimbatore, on the Unaudited Financial Results. The Board Meeting commenced at 11.45 AM and concluded at 1.10 PM. We request you to take the above on records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.