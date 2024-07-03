Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSugar
Open₹524
Prev. Close₹521.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,967.92
Day's High₹524.5
Day's Low₹502.75
52 Week's High₹691.8
52 Week's Low₹343.5
Book Value₹165.46
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10,206.16
P/E33.07
EPS15.79
Divi. Yield0.57
This bioplastic venture will establish Balrampur Chini Mills as a key player in the global bioplastics market, driven by the rising demand for eco-friendly solutions.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.17
20.17
20.4
21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,259.43
2,855.26
2,737.76
2,542.85
Net Worth
3,279.6
2,875.43
2,758.16
2,563.85
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
4,846.02
4,811.65
4,741.29
4,342.54
yoy growth (%)
0.71
1.48
9.18
25.5
Raw materials
-3,456.14
-3,456.02
-3,501.49
-3,474.62
As % of sales
71.31
71.82
73.85
80.01
Employee costs
-307.8
-281.64
-253.99
-204
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
602.87
596.1
554.92
332.18
Depreciation
-113.86
-111.87
-101.41
-95.22
Tax paid
-140.95
-126.33
-45.64
-111.06
Working capital
-107.05
-1.9
888.21
-828
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0.71
1.48
9.18
25.5
Op profit growth
-1.98
4.67
50.99
-48.05
EBIT growth
-0.26
2.63
61.13
-51.33
Net profit growth
9.55
-7.75
130.31
-62.66
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
5,593.74
4,665.86
4,846.03
4,811.66
4,741.29
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5,593.74
4,665.86
4,846.03
4,811.66
4,741.29
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
206.02
74.42
44.96
46.52
51.68
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
EID Parry (India) Ltd
EIDPARRY
907.65
|0
|16,119.53
|28.25
|0.44
|755.22
|163.8
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
BALRAMCHIN
521.75
|33.07
|10,543.34
|-3.5
|0.57
|1,297.95
|166.02
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd
TRIVENI
447.4
|31.23
|9,790.21
|-14.18
|1.29
|1,471.1
|131.38
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
RENUKA
40.22
|0
|8,552.27
|20.3
|0
|2,240.5
|-5.5
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd
BANARISUG
3,660.35
|35.43
|4,627.27
|34.27
|0.34
|473.73
|1,380.24
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Vivek Saraogi
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Veena Hingarh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Manoj Agarwal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Mamta Binani
Whole-time Director
Praveen Gupta
Lead Independent Director
Indu Bhushan
Whole-time Director
Avantika Saraogi
Independent Director
CHANDRA KISHORE MISHRA
Reports by Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
Summary
Led by Mr. Vivek Saraogi, Balrampur Chini Mills Limited (BCML) was incorporated in the year 14th July 1975. It is one of the major integrated sugar sugar mills in India. The Company is a comprehensive and integrated sugar producer with substantial interests in sugar, ethanol and power co-generation. The Company operates ten manufacturing facilities across the East and Central Uttar Pradesh. The Company has distilleries in five locations, Balrampur, Babhnan, Mankapur, Gularia and Maizapur with an aggregated production capacity of 1050 KLPD. Apart from this, the Company mainly manufacture and sell sugar. Besides this, the allied business activities undertaken by the Company primarily consists of manufacturing and marketing of Ethyl Alcohol & Ethanol, generation and sale of power and manufacturing and sale of agricultural fertilizers. Balrampur Agro Industries (P) Limited and Vivek Agro Industries (P) Limited became subsidiaries of the Company in the year 1980. Vivek Ganna Pvt Ltd., Ganna Agro Pvt. Ltd., Maharajaganj Agro Industries Pvt. Ltd., and Stuti Agro Pvt. Ltd., became subsidiaries of the Company during the year 1986. In the year 1990, the company acquired the Babhnan Sugar Mills Limited with a capacity of 1,000 TCD. Later on, the Babhnan Sugar Mills Ltd was merged with BCML with effect from 1 April 1994. During the year 1995, BCML ventured into the distillery business, commissioning and expanding distilleries in four locations (Balrampur, Babhnan, Mankapur and Gularia) w
Read More
The Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹505.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd is ₹10206.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd is 33.07 and 3.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd is ₹343.5 and ₹691.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.08%, 3 Years at 11.71%, 1 Year at 28.38%, 6 Month at 21.63%, 3 Month at -21.98% and 1 Month at -14.28%.
