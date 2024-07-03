iifl-logo-icon 1
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd Share Price

505.5
(-3.11%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open524
  • Day's High524.5
  • 52 Wk High691.8
  • Prev. Close521.75
  • Day's Low502.75
  • 52 Wk Low 343.5
  • Turnover (lac)1,967.92
  • P/E33.07
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value165.46
  • EPS15.79
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10,206.16
  • Div. Yield0.57
View All Historical Data
  • Open445.2
  • Day's High460.65
  • Spot449.1
  • Prev. Close452.7
  • Day's Low444.2
  • ViewLong Unwinding
  • Market Lot1,600
  • OI(Chg %)-4,09,600 (-23.36%)
  • Roll Over%8.89
  • Roll Cost1.48
  • Traded Vol.37,84,000 (-24.1%)
View More Futures

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Sugar

Open

524

Prev. Close

521.75

Turnover(Lac.)

1,967.92

Day's High

524.5

Day's Low

502.75

52 Week's High

691.8

52 Week's Low

343.5

Book Value

165.46

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10,206.16

P/E

33.07

EPS

15.79

Divi. Yield

0.57

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd Corporate Action

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

Record Date: 25 Nov, 2024

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Jun, 2024

arrow

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Balrampur Chini Mills to Launch ₹2,000 Crore Bioplastic Plant by 2026

Balrampur Chini Mills to Launch ₹2,000 Crore Bioplastic Plant by 2026

4 Oct 2024|04:07 PM

This bioplastic venture will establish Balrampur Chini Mills as a key player in the global bioplastics market, driven by the rising demand for eco-friendly solutions.

Read More
Read More

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:34 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 42.89%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 42.89%

Non-Promoter- 39.30%

Institutions: 39.30%

Non-Institutions: 17.79%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.17

20.17

20.4

21

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,259.43

2,855.26

2,737.76

2,542.85

Net Worth

3,279.6

2,875.43

2,758.16

2,563.85

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

4,846.02

4,811.65

4,741.29

4,342.54

yoy growth (%)

0.71

1.48

9.18

25.5

Raw materials

-3,456.14

-3,456.02

-3,501.49

-3,474.62

As % of sales

71.31

71.82

73.85

80.01

Employee costs

-307.8

-281.64

-253.99

-204

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

602.87

596.1

554.92

332.18

Depreciation

-113.86

-111.87

-101.41

-95.22

Tax paid

-140.95

-126.33

-45.64

-111.06

Working capital

-107.05

-1.9

888.21

-828

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0.71

1.48

9.18

25.5

Op profit growth

-1.98

4.67

50.99

-48.05

EBIT growth

-0.26

2.63

61.13

-51.33

Net profit growth

9.55

-7.75

130.31

-62.66

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

5,593.74

4,665.86

4,846.03

4,811.66

4,741.29

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5,593.74

4,665.86

4,846.03

4,811.66

4,741.29

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

206.02

74.42

44.96

46.52

51.68

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

EID Parry (India) Ltd

EIDPARRY

907.65

016,119.5328.250.44755.22163.8

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

BALRAMCHIN

521.75

33.0710,543.34-3.50.571,297.95166.02

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd

TRIVENI

447.4

31.239,790.21-14.181.291,471.1131.38

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd

RENUKA

40.22

08,552.2720.302,240.5-5.5

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd

BANARISUG

3,660.35

35.434,627.2734.270.34473.731,380.24

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Vivek Saraogi

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Veena Hingarh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Manoj Agarwal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Mamta Binani

Whole-time Director

Praveen Gupta

Lead Independent Director

Indu Bhushan

Whole-time Director

Avantika Saraogi

Independent Director

CHANDRA KISHORE MISHRA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

Summary

Led by Mr. Vivek Saraogi, Balrampur Chini Mills Limited (BCML) was incorporated in the year 14th July 1975. It is one of the major integrated sugar sugar mills in India. The Company is a comprehensive and integrated sugar producer with substantial interests in sugar, ethanol and power co-generation. The Company operates ten manufacturing facilities across the East and Central Uttar Pradesh. The Company has distilleries in five locations, Balrampur, Babhnan, Mankapur, Gularia and Maizapur with an aggregated production capacity of 1050 KLPD. Apart from this, the Company mainly manufacture and sell sugar. Besides this, the allied business activities undertaken by the Company primarily consists of manufacturing and marketing of Ethyl Alcohol & Ethanol, generation and sale of power and manufacturing and sale of agricultural fertilizers. Balrampur Agro Industries (P) Limited and Vivek Agro Industries (P) Limited became subsidiaries of the Company in the year 1980. Vivek Ganna Pvt Ltd., Ganna Agro Pvt. Ltd., Maharajaganj Agro Industries Pvt. Ltd., and Stuti Agro Pvt. Ltd., became subsidiaries of the Company during the year 1986. In the year 1990, the company acquired the Babhnan Sugar Mills Limited with a capacity of 1,000 TCD. Later on, the Babhnan Sugar Mills Ltd was merged with BCML with effect from 1 April 1994. During the year 1995, BCML ventured into the distillery business, commissioning and expanding distilleries in four locations (Balrampur, Babhnan, Mankapur and Gularia) w
Company FAQs

What is the Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd share price today?

The Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹505.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd is ₹10206.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd is 33.07 and 3.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd is ₹343.5 and ₹691.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd?

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.08%, 3 Years at 11.71%, 1 Year at 28.38%, 6 Month at 21.63%, 3 Month at -21.98% and 1 Month at -14.28%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 42.90 %
Institutions - 39.30 %
Public - 17.80 %

