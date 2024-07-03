Summary

Led by Mr. Vivek Saraogi, Balrampur Chini Mills Limited (BCML) was incorporated in the year 14th July 1975. It is one of the major integrated sugar sugar mills in India. The Company is a comprehensive and integrated sugar producer with substantial interests in sugar, ethanol and power co-generation. The Company operates ten manufacturing facilities across the East and Central Uttar Pradesh. The Company has distilleries in five locations, Balrampur, Babhnan, Mankapur, Gularia and Maizapur with an aggregated production capacity of 1050 KLPD. Apart from this, the Company mainly manufacture and sell sugar. Besides this, the allied business activities undertaken by the Company primarily consists of manufacturing and marketing of Ethyl Alcohol & Ethanol, generation and sale of power and manufacturing and sale of agricultural fertilizers. Balrampur Agro Industries (P) Limited and Vivek Agro Industries (P) Limited became subsidiaries of the Company in the year 1980. Vivek Ganna Pvt Ltd., Ganna Agro Pvt. Ltd., Maharajaganj Agro Industries Pvt. Ltd., and Stuti Agro Pvt. Ltd., became subsidiaries of the Company during the year 1986. In the year 1990, the company acquired the Babhnan Sugar Mills Limited with a capacity of 1,000 TCD. Later on, the Babhnan Sugar Mills Ltd was merged with BCML with effect from 1 April 1994. During the year 1995, BCML ventured into the distillery business, commissioning and expanding distilleries in four locations (Balrampur, Babhnan, Mankapur and Gularia) w

