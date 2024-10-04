Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
602.87
596.1
554.92
332.18
Depreciation
-113.86
-111.87
-101.41
-95.22
Tax paid
-140.95
-126.33
-45.64
-111.06
Working capital
-107.05
-1.9
888.21
-828
Other operating items
Operating
241
355.98
1,296.07
-702.1
Capital expenditure
136.64
83.21
368.44
126.65
Free cash flow
377.64
439.19
1,664.51
-575.45
Equity raised
4,816.36
4,472.98
3,457.59
2,919.03
Investing
-19.63
-8.3
102.27
38.14
Financing
-27.33
-70.56
492.66
1,398.07
Dividends paid
51.01
52.5
55
58.75
Net in cash
5,198.05
4,885.81
5,772.04
3,838.55
This bioplastic venture will establish Balrampur Chini Mills as a key player in the global bioplastics market, driven by the rising demand for eco-friendly solutions.Read More
