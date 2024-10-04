iifl-logo-icon 1
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

505.5
(-3.11%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Balrampur Chini FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

602.87

596.1

554.92

332.18

Depreciation

-113.86

-111.87

-101.41

-95.22

Tax paid

-140.95

-126.33

-45.64

-111.06

Working capital

-107.05

-1.9

888.21

-828

Other operating items

Operating

241

355.98

1,296.07

-702.1

Capital expenditure

136.64

83.21

368.44

126.65

Free cash flow

377.64

439.19

1,664.51

-575.45

Equity raised

4,816.36

4,472.98

3,457.59

2,919.03

Investing

-19.63

-8.3

102.27

38.14

Financing

-27.33

-70.56

492.66

1,398.07

Dividends paid

51.01

52.5

55

58.75

Net in cash

5,198.05

4,885.81

5,772.04

3,838.55

Balrampur Chini Mills to Launch ₹2,000 Crore Bioplastic Plant by 2026

4 Oct 2024|04:07 PM

This bioplastic venture will establish Balrampur Chini Mills as a key player in the global bioplastics market, driven by the rising demand for eco-friendly solutions.

