Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

509.45
(0.78%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:11 PM

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

4,846.02

4,811.65

4,741.29

4,342.54

yoy growth (%)

0.71

1.48

9.18

25.5

Raw materials

-3,456.14

-3,456.02

-3,501.49

-3,474.62

As % of sales

71.31

71.82

73.85

80.01

Employee costs

-307.8

-281.64

-253.99

-204

As % of sales

6.35

5.85

5.35

4.69

Other costs

-382.37

-360.14

-303.83

-212.25

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7.89

7.48

6.4

4.88

Operating profit

699.69

713.83

681.96

451.65

OPM

14.43

14.83

14.38

10.4

Depreciation

-113.86

-111.87

-101.41

-95.22

Interest expense

-30.86

-39.29

-64.17

-52.03

Other income

47.91

33.44

38.54

27.77

Profit before tax

602.87

596.1

554.92

332.18

Taxes

-140.95

-126.33

-45.64

-111.06

Tax rate

-23.38

-21.19

-8.22

-33.43

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

461.92

469.77

509.28

221.12

Exceptional items

52.73

0

0

0

Net profit

514.65

469.77

509.28

221.12

yoy growth (%)

9.55

-7.75

130.31

-62.66

NPM

10.62

9.76

10.74

5.09

Balrampur Chini : related Articles

Balrampur Chini Mills to Launch ₹2,000 Crore Bioplastic Plant by 2026

Balrampur Chini Mills to Launch ₹2,000 Crore Bioplastic Plant by 2026

4 Oct 2024|04:07 PM

This bioplastic venture will establish Balrampur Chini Mills as a key player in the global bioplastics market, driven by the rising demand for eco-friendly solutions.

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

