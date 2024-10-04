Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
4,846.02
4,811.65
4,741.29
4,342.54
yoy growth (%)
0.71
1.48
9.18
25.5
Raw materials
-3,456.14
-3,456.02
-3,501.49
-3,474.62
As % of sales
71.31
71.82
73.85
80.01
Employee costs
-307.8
-281.64
-253.99
-204
As % of sales
6.35
5.85
5.35
4.69
Other costs
-382.37
-360.14
-303.83
-212.25
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7.89
7.48
6.4
4.88
Operating profit
699.69
713.83
681.96
451.65
OPM
14.43
14.83
14.38
10.4
Depreciation
-113.86
-111.87
-101.41
-95.22
Interest expense
-30.86
-39.29
-64.17
-52.03
Other income
47.91
33.44
38.54
27.77
Profit before tax
602.87
596.1
554.92
332.18
Taxes
-140.95
-126.33
-45.64
-111.06
Tax rate
-23.38
-21.19
-8.22
-33.43
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
461.92
469.77
509.28
221.12
Exceptional items
52.73
0
0
0
Net profit
514.65
469.77
509.28
221.12
yoy growth (%)
9.55
-7.75
130.31
-62.66
NPM
10.62
9.76
10.74
5.09
This bioplastic venture will establish Balrampur Chini Mills as a key player in the global bioplastics market, driven by the rising demand for eco-friendly solutions.Read More
