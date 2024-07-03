Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
2,719.55
2,664.65
2,929.09
2,472.68
2,193.18
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,719.55
2,664.65
2,929.09
2,472.68
2,193.18
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
88.17
71.96
134.06
44.14
30.28
Total Income
2,807.71
2,736.6
3,063.16
2,516.83
2,223.46
Total Expenditure
2,504.33
2,206.54
2,601.03
1,989.12
2,164.7
PBIDT
303.38
530.06
462.13
527.7
58.76
Interest
56.06
32.9
50.72
27.03
21.62
PBDT
247.32
497.16
411.41
500.67
37.15
Depreciation
85.79
84.55
81.81
72.94
56.56
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
15.61
68.24
42.97
69.42
0
Deferred Tax
8.6
49.65
46.87
57.58
-2.85
Reported Profit After Tax
137.33
294.72
239.76
300.73
-16.57
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
137.33
294.72
239.76
300.73
-16.57
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
137.33
294.72
239.76
300.73
-16.57
EPS (Unit Curr.)
6.81
14.61
11.88
14.91
-0.81
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
300
0
0
0
0
Equity
20.17
20.17
20.17
20.17
20.4
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
11.15
19.89
15.77
21.34
2.67
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
5.04
11.06
8.18
12.16
-0.75
This bioplastic venture will establish Balrampur Chini Mills as a key player in the global bioplastics market, driven by the rising demand for eco-friendly solutions.Read More
