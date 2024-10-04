Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0.71
1.48
9.18
25.5
Op profit growth
-1.98
4.67
50.99
-48.02
EBIT growth
-1.59
0.71
57.21
-49.66
Net profit growth
-3.15
-7.61
124.18
-60.93
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
14.43
14.83
14.38
10.4
EBIT margin
12.77
13.06
13.16
9.14
Net profit margin
9.58
9.97
10.95
5.33
RoCE
14.89
15.27
17.78
12.23
RoNW
4.31
4.76
6.43
3.64
RoA
2.79
2.91
3.69
1.78
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
22.77
22.85
23.61
10.14
Dividend per share
2.5
2.5
2.5
2.5
Cash EPS
17.19
17.51
18.99
5.97
Book value per share
135.74
124.72
109.8
70.79
Valuation ratios
P/E
21.51
9.38
4.4
7.43
P/CEPS
28.49
12.24
5.47
12.62
P/B
3.6
1.71
0.94
1.06
EV/EBIDTA
15.29
7.75
5.18
5.49
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
10.97
10.94
12.76
30.52
Tax payout
-22.8
-21.94
-8.69
-32.88
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
14.39
18.38
16.22
14.49
Inventory days
172.44
177.29
157.74
172.97
Creditor days
-39.82
-56.75
-65.78
-50.68
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-20.04
-16
-9.73
-7.63
Net debt / equity
0.43
0.47
0.61
0.6
Net debt / op. profit
1.72
1.73
2.16
2.17
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-71.31
-71.82
-73.85
-80.01
Employee costs
-6.35
-5.85
-5.35
-4.69
Other costs
-7.89
-7.48
-6.4
-4.88
This bioplastic venture will establish Balrampur Chini Mills as a key player in the global bioplastics market, driven by the rising demand for eco-friendly solutions.Read More
