QUICKLINKS FOR Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd Option Chain

490.25
(-1.13%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:53 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--350₹0.050%17,6000%
--370₹0.050%2,24,0000%
3,200-60%₹69.834.23%380₹0.05-75%1,84,0000%
11,2000%₹43.40%385--
1,6000%₹40.850%390₹0.150%1,55,2001.04%
1,6000%₹47.90%395--
28,800-5.26%₹49.95-5.75%400₹0.05-75%1,80,800-37.22%
6,40033.33%₹43.838.17%405₹0.1-71.42%4,8000%
14,4000%₹380%410₹0.05-75%72,0007.14%
14,4000%₹30.60%415₹0.1-33.33%12,8000%
72,000-10%₹25.5-20.06%420₹0.05-75%75,200-12.96%
35,200-8.33%₹22.85-13.44%425₹0.05-83.33%60,8000%
76,800-36.84%₹16-32.77%430₹0.05-75%1,28,000-32.77%
35,200-18.51%₹16-13.04%435₹0.05-83.33%1,07,200-1.47%
2,70,400-37.40%₹6-54.19%440₹0.05-88.88%1,44,000-44.78%
76,800-7.69%₹1.4-83.52%445₹0.05-93.75%68,800-12.24%
3,32,800-15.44%₹0.05-98.7%450₹0.5-61.53%1,52,000-5.94%
48,000-57.14%₹0.1-96%455₹8.9588.42%19,200-20%
1,47,200-61.82%₹0.1-92.85%460₹16.184%25,600-15.78%
41,600-27.77%₹0.05-93.75%465₹12.650%25,6000%
1,52,000-22.76%₹0.05-90%470₹2225%35,200-15.38%
40,000-45.65%₹0.05-85.71%475₹30.81.98%24,0000%
2,67,200-9.23%₹0.05-83.33%480₹28.750%25,6000%
12,8000%₹0.15-62.5%485--
1,00,800-5.97%₹0.05-75%490₹53.650%3,2000%
1,6000%₹0.30%495--
4,28,800-17.53%₹0.05-75%500₹535.78%8,0000%
20,80044.44%₹0.050%510--

Balrampur Chini: Related NEWS

Balrampur Chini Mills to Launch ₹2,000 Crore Bioplastic Plant by 2026

Balrampur Chini Mills to Launch ₹2,000 Crore Bioplastic Plant by 2026

4 Oct 2024|04:07 PM

This bioplastic venture will establish Balrampur Chini Mills as a key player in the global bioplastics market, driven by the rising demand for eco-friendly solutions.

