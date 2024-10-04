Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.17
20.17
20.4
21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,259.43
2,855.26
2,737.76
2,542.85
Net Worth
3,279.6
2,875.43
2,758.16
2,563.85
Minority Interest
Debt
2,009.15
1,879.61
1,210.71
1,240.38
Deferred Tax Liability Net
293.48
248.55
219.72
228.26
Total Liabilities
5,582.23
5,003.59
4,188.59
4,032.49
Fixed Assets
2,684.89
2,622.88
1,837.95
1,613.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
181.12
236.25
157.5
177.13
Deferred Tax Asset Net
103.6
126.6
147.72
180.97
Networking Capital
2,609.66
2,005.97
2,042.14
2,058.52
Inventories
2,871.29
2,318.79
2,200.61
2,378.46
Inventory Days
165.74
180.42
Sundry Debtors
125.57
124.82
136.72
245.46
Debtor Days
10.29
18.61
Other Current Assets
64.34
87.64
140.91
145
Sundry Creditors
-295.06
-351.87
-308.29
-596.45
Creditor Days
23.22
45.24
Other Current Liabilities
-156.48
-173.41
-127.81
-113.95
Cash
2.96
11.9
3.28
2.8
Total Assets
5,582.23
5,003.6
4,188.59
4,032.48
This bioplastic venture will establish Balrampur Chini Mills as a key player in the global bioplastics market, driven by the rising demand for eco-friendly solutions.Read More
