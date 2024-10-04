Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve amongst other matters the following: i. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the half year and quarter ended 30th September 2024; ii. Declaration of interim dividend for the Financial Year 2024-2025 and fix record date for the same. Un-Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Report thereon for the Quarter and Half year ended September 30, 2024 and declared Interim Dividend of Rs. 3 per equity share. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Un-Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Report thereon for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jun 2024 29 Jun 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 29th June, 2024

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 10 May 2024

BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended March 31 2024 and other business matters Declaration of Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company along with Auditors Report thereon for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company along with Auditors Report thereon for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024. Appointment of Mr. Chandra Kishore Mishra (DIN: 02553126) as an Additional Director of the Company under the category of Non- Executive Independent Director Reconstitution of Committees of the Board of Directors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Mar 2024 29 Mar 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting Resignation of Mr. Naresh Dayal (Non Executive Non - Independent Director) and completion of tenure of Mr. DInesh Kumar Mittal and Mr. Krishnava Satyaki Dutt as Independent Directors

Board Meeting 18 Feb 2024 18 Feb 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 18th February, 2024

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 27 Jan 2024