|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|29 Oct 2024
|BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve amongst other matters the following: i. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the half year and quarter ended 30th September 2024; ii. Declaration of interim dividend for the Financial Year 2024-2025 and fix record date for the same. Un-Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Report thereon for the Quarter and Half year ended September 30, 2024 and declared Interim Dividend of Rs. 3 per equity share. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Un-Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Report thereon for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jun 2024
|29 Jun 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on 29th June, 2024
|Board Meeting
|17 May 2024
|10 May 2024
|BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended March 31 2024 and other business matters Declaration of Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company along with Auditors Report thereon for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company along with Auditors Report thereon for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024. Appointment of Mr. Chandra Kishore Mishra (DIN: 02553126) as an Additional Director of the Company under the category of Non- Executive Independent Director Reconstitution of Committees of the Board of Directors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Mar 2024
|29 Mar 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting Resignation of Mr. Naresh Dayal (Non Executive Non - Independent Director) and completion of tenure of Mr. DInesh Kumar Mittal and Mr. Krishnava Satyaki Dutt as Independent Directors
|Board Meeting
|18 Feb 2024
|18 Feb 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on 18th February, 2024
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|27 Jan 2024
|BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results(Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter & Nine months ended 31st December 2023. Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Nine months ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)
