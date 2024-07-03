Summary

KCP Sugar and Industries Corporation Ltd is one among the leading sugar manufacturing companies in India .The Company has a Sugar factory at Vuyyuru, Andhra Pradesh with a sugarcane crushing capacity of 7500 tons per day. Its allied business consists of manufacturing and marketing of Rectified Spirit, Extra Neutral Alcohol, Ethanol, Incidental Cogeneration of Power, Organic Manure, Mycorrhiza Vam, Calcium Lactate, Co2 and Engineering unit at Thuvakudy, Tamil Nadu. The Company is mainly in manufacturing Sugar & Industrial Alcohol business.KCP Sugar and Industries Corporation Limited was incorporated in October, 1995 under the Scheme of Arrangement with The KCP Ltd which was sanctioned by High Court of Madras. Through the said Scheme of Arrangement, the manufacturing units along with certain corporate assets and liabilities of The K.C.P Ltd was vested with the K.C.P.Sugar and Industries Corporation Ltd., with effect from 1st April 1996. In 1996 the company expanded the installed capacity of Acetic Acid 3300 MTs.The plant at Lakshmipuram had expanded its crushing capacity from 2500 TPD to 4000 TPD in 2001. In 2001 the company had bought back 15,54,511 Equity Shares and by virtue of that the Share Capital was reduced to that extent. The company is planning to set up a new 50 KLPD Distillery-cum-Ethanol plant at Vuyyuru in the current financial year. The Cogeneration plant of 20 MW at Vuyyuru was deffered for some more time due to huge capital expenditure.The New Distillery Plant

