SectorSugar
Open₹45.97
Prev. Close₹45.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹61.08
Day's High₹46.5
Day's Low₹42.9
52 Week's High₹61.4
52 Week's Low₹31.05
Book Value₹38.28
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)491.75
P/E8.39
EPS5.48
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.34
11.34
11.34
11.34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
358.54
304.2
255.97
259.03
Net Worth
369.88
315.54
267.31
270.37
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
299.39
354.53
325.11
406.69
yoy growth (%)
-15.55
9.04
-20.05
9.19
Raw materials
-249.44
-286.91
-301.15
-279.25
As % of sales
83.31
80.92
92.63
68.66
Employee costs
-31.99
-30.54
-35.13
-43.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
11.56
-17.28
-7.34
69.88
Depreciation
-5.88
-7.39
-8.94
-9.18
Tax paid
7.59
6.13
15.71
-14.99
Working capital
-20.14
120.62
17.52
-26.32
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-15.55
9.04
-20.05
9.19
Op profit growth
-1,062.36
-100.85
-173.94
235.02
EBIT growth
743.72
-40.5
-91.3
419.49
Net profit growth
-271.86
-233.29
-84.75
526.7
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
345.68
289.52
319.4
328.55
392.62
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
345.68
289.52
319.4
328.55
392.62
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
76.63
84.62
16.04
47.67
13.85
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
EID Parry (India) Ltd
EIDPARRY
907.65
|0
|16,119.53
|28.25
|0.44
|755.22
|163.8
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
BALRAMCHIN
521.75
|33.07
|10,543.34
|-3.5
|0.57
|1,297.95
|166.02
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd
TRIVENI
447.4
|31.23
|9,790.21
|-14.18
|1.29
|1,471.1
|131.38
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
RENUKA
40.22
|0
|8,552.27
|20.3
|0
|2,240.5
|-5.5
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd
BANARISUG
3,660.35
|35.43
|4,627.27
|34.27
|0.34
|473.73
|1,380.24
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Vinod R Sethi
Managing Director
Irmgard Velagapudi M Rao
Executive Director
V Kiran Rao
Independent Director
Vithal Rajan
Independent Director
M S V M Rao
Independent Director
Prathap K Moturi
Independent Director
K R Adivarahan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Aravind Kumar.V
Summary
KCP Sugar and Industries Corporation Ltd is one among the leading sugar manufacturing companies in India .The Company has a Sugar factory at Vuyyuru, Andhra Pradesh with a sugarcane crushing capacity of 7500 tons per day. Its allied business consists of manufacturing and marketing of Rectified Spirit, Extra Neutral Alcohol, Ethanol, Incidental Cogeneration of Power, Organic Manure, Mycorrhiza Vam, Calcium Lactate, Co2 and Engineering unit at Thuvakudy, Tamil Nadu. The Company is mainly in manufacturing Sugar & Industrial Alcohol business.KCP Sugar and Industries Corporation Limited was incorporated in October, 1995 under the Scheme of Arrangement with The KCP Ltd which was sanctioned by High Court of Madras. Through the said Scheme of Arrangement, the manufacturing units along with certain corporate assets and liabilities of The K.C.P Ltd was vested with the K.C.P.Sugar and Industries Corporation Ltd., with effect from 1st April 1996. In 1996 the company expanded the installed capacity of Acetic Acid 3300 MTs.The plant at Lakshmipuram had expanded its crushing capacity from 2500 TPD to 4000 TPD in 2001. In 2001 the company had bought back 15,54,511 Equity Shares and by virtue of that the Share Capital was reduced to that extent. The company is planning to set up a new 50 KLPD Distillery-cum-Ethanol plant at Vuyyuru in the current financial year. The Cogeneration plant of 20 MW at Vuyyuru was deffered for some more time due to huge capital expenditure.The New Distillery Plant
The KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹43.37 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd is ₹491.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd is 8.39 and 1.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd is ₹31.05 and ₹61.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.09%, 3 Years at 20.25%, 1 Year at 23.89%, 6 Month at 2.18%, 3 Month at -15.95% and 1 Month at -9.41%.
