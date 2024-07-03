iifl-logo-icon 1
KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd Share Price

43.37
(-5.51%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:19:54 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open45.97
  • Day's High46.5
  • 52 Wk High61.4
  • Prev. Close45.9
  • Day's Low42.9
  • 52 Wk Low 31.05
  • Turnover (lac)61.08
  • P/E8.39
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value38.28
  • EPS5.48
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)491.75
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Sugar

Open

45.97

Prev. Close

45.9

Turnover(Lac.)

61.08

Day's High

46.5

Day's Low

42.9

52 Week's High

61.4

52 Week's Low

31.05

Book Value

38.28

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

491.75

P/E

8.39

EPS

5.48

Divi. Yield

0

KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

31 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

31 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 May, 2024

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.2

KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:37 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 40.58%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 40.58%

Non-Promoter- 0.09%

Institutions: 0.08%

Non-Institutions: 59.33%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.34

11.34

11.34

11.34

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

358.54

304.2

255.97

259.03

Net Worth

369.88

315.54

267.31

270.37

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

299.39

354.53

325.11

406.69

yoy growth (%)

-15.55

9.04

-20.05

9.19

Raw materials

-249.44

-286.91

-301.15

-279.25

As % of sales

83.31

80.92

92.63

68.66

Employee costs

-31.99

-30.54

-35.13

-43.03

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

11.56

-17.28

-7.34

69.88

Depreciation

-5.88

-7.39

-8.94

-9.18

Tax paid

7.59

6.13

15.71

-14.99

Working capital

-20.14

120.62

17.52

-26.32

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-15.55

9.04

-20.05

9.19

Op profit growth

-1,062.36

-100.85

-173.94

235.02

EBIT growth

743.72

-40.5

-91.3

419.49

Net profit growth

-271.86

-233.29

-84.75

526.7

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

345.68

289.52

319.4

328.55

392.62

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

345.68

289.52

319.4

328.55

392.62

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

76.63

84.62

16.04

47.67

13.85

KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

EID Parry (India) Ltd

EIDPARRY

907.65

016,119.5328.250.44755.22163.8

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

BALRAMCHIN

521.75

33.0710,543.34-3.50.571,297.95166.02

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd

TRIVENI

447.4

31.239,790.21-14.181.291,471.1131.38

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd

RENUKA

40.22

08,552.2720.302,240.5-5.5

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd

BANARISUG

3,660.35

35.434,627.2734.270.34473.731,380.24

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Vinod R Sethi

Managing Director

Irmgard Velagapudi M Rao

Executive Director

V Kiran Rao

Independent Director

Vithal Rajan

Independent Director

M S V M Rao

Independent Director

Prathap K Moturi

Independent Director

K R Adivarahan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Aravind Kumar.V

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd

Summary

KCP Sugar and Industries Corporation Ltd is one among the leading sugar manufacturing companies in India .The Company has a Sugar factory at Vuyyuru, Andhra Pradesh with a sugarcane crushing capacity of 7500 tons per day. Its allied business consists of manufacturing and marketing of Rectified Spirit, Extra Neutral Alcohol, Ethanol, Incidental Cogeneration of Power, Organic Manure, Mycorrhiza Vam, Calcium Lactate, Co2 and Engineering unit at Thuvakudy, Tamil Nadu. The Company is mainly in manufacturing Sugar & Industrial Alcohol business.KCP Sugar and Industries Corporation Limited was incorporated in October, 1995 under the Scheme of Arrangement with The KCP Ltd which was sanctioned by High Court of Madras. Through the said Scheme of Arrangement, the manufacturing units along with certain corporate assets and liabilities of The K.C.P Ltd was vested with the K.C.P.Sugar and Industries Corporation Ltd., with effect from 1st April 1996. In 1996 the company expanded the installed capacity of Acetic Acid 3300 MTs.The plant at Lakshmipuram had expanded its crushing capacity from 2500 TPD to 4000 TPD in 2001. In 2001 the company had bought back 15,54,511 Equity Shares and by virtue of that the Share Capital was reduced to that extent. The company is planning to set up a new 50 KLPD Distillery-cum-Ethanol plant at Vuyyuru in the current financial year. The Cogeneration plant of 20 MW at Vuyyuru was deffered for some more time due to huge capital expenditure.The New Distillery Plant
Company FAQs

What is the KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd share price today?

The KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹43.37 today.

What is the Market Cap of KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd is ₹491.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd is 8.39 and 1.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd is ₹31.05 and ₹61.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd?

KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.09%, 3 Years at 20.25%, 1 Year at 23.89%, 6 Month at 2.18%, 3 Month at -15.95% and 1 Month at -9.41%.

What is the shareholding pattern of KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 40.59 %
Institutions - 0.08 %
Public - 59.33 %

