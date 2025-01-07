Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
299.39
354.53
325.11
406.69
yoy growth (%)
-15.55
9.04
-20.05
9.19
Raw materials
-249.44
-286.91
-301.15
-279.25
As % of sales
83.31
80.92
92.63
68.66
Employee costs
-31.99
-30.54
-35.13
-43.03
As % of sales
10.68
8.61
10.8
10.58
Other costs
-21.39
-36.72
-30.57
-27.93
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7.14
10.35
9.4
6.86
Operating profit
-3.44
0.35
-41.75
56.47
OPM
-1.14
0.1
-12.84
13.88
Depreciation
-5.88
-7.39
-8.94
-9.18
Interest expense
-23.87
-21.48
-14.4
-11.28
Other income
44.76
11.23
57.75
33.87
Profit before tax
11.56
-17.28
-7.34
69.88
Taxes
7.59
6.13
15.71
-14.99
Tax rate
65.71
-35.5
-213.85
-21.46
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
19.16
-11.15
8.36
54.88
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
19.16
-11.15
8.36
54.88
yoy growth (%)
-271.86
-233.29
-84.75
526.7
NPM
6.4
-3.14
2.57
13.49
No Record Found
