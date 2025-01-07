iifl-logo-icon 1
KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

43.91
(1.43%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

299.39

354.53

325.11

406.69

yoy growth (%)

-15.55

9.04

-20.05

9.19

Raw materials

-249.44

-286.91

-301.15

-279.25

As % of sales

83.31

80.92

92.63

68.66

Employee costs

-31.99

-30.54

-35.13

-43.03

As % of sales

10.68

8.61

10.8

10.58

Other costs

-21.39

-36.72

-30.57

-27.93

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7.14

10.35

9.4

6.86

Operating profit

-3.44

0.35

-41.75

56.47

OPM

-1.14

0.1

-12.84

13.88

Depreciation

-5.88

-7.39

-8.94

-9.18

Interest expense

-23.87

-21.48

-14.4

-11.28

Other income

44.76

11.23

57.75

33.87

Profit before tax

11.56

-17.28

-7.34

69.88

Taxes

7.59

6.13

15.71

-14.99

Tax rate

65.71

-35.5

-213.85

-21.46

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

19.16

-11.15

8.36

54.88

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

19.16

-11.15

8.36

54.88

yoy growth (%)

-271.86

-233.29

-84.75

526.7

NPM

6.4

-3.14

2.57

13.49

