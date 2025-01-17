iifl-logo-icon 1
KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd Key Ratios

44.95
(4.32%)
Jan 17, 2025

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-16.31

11.72

-20.52

10

Op profit growth

-96.76

-113

-168.6

216.01

EBIT growth

273.5

-5.72

-86.17

307.89

Net profit growth

-472.18

-154.44

-79.88

381.1

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0.05

1.34

-11.57

13.41

EBIT margin

12.62

2.82

3.35

19.26

Net profit margin

7.09

-1.59

3.27

12.92

RoCE

7.17

2.07

2.5

21.26

RoNW

1.93

-0.54

1.01

5.47

RoA

1

-0.29

0.61

3.56

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

2.06

-0.55

1.01

4.99

Dividend per share

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.9

Cash EPS

1.49

-1.26

0.18

4.18

Book value per share

27.63

25.5

24.85

24.86

Valuation ratios

P/E

7.16

-23.83

25.14

7.63

P/CEPS

9.87

-10.39

137.46

9.1

P/B

0.53

0.51

1.02

1.53

EV/EBIDTA

8.86

20.61

22.41

5.85

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

9.85

18.86

Tax payout

36.15

-41.78

-482.26

-22.41

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

46.33

30.61

32.04

36.02

Inventory days

336.75

262.39

231.09

206.99

Creditor days

-45.31

-60.73

-58

-85.5

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.7

-0.5

-0.79

-7.39

Net debt / equity

0.81

0.85

0.66

0.43

Net debt / op. profit

1,502.09

46.5

-4.59

2.08

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-79.34

-77.8

-88.48

-67.84

Employee costs

-11.64

-9.27

-11.72

-11

Other costs

-8.95

-11.57

-11.36

-7.74

