|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-16.31
11.72
-20.52
10
Op profit growth
-96.76
-113
-168.6
216.01
EBIT growth
273.5
-5.72
-86.17
307.89
Net profit growth
-472.18
-154.44
-79.88
381.1
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0.05
1.34
-11.57
13.41
EBIT margin
12.62
2.82
3.35
19.26
Net profit margin
7.09
-1.59
3.27
12.92
RoCE
7.17
2.07
2.5
21.26
RoNW
1.93
-0.54
1.01
5.47
RoA
1
-0.29
0.61
3.56
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
2.06
-0.55
1.01
4.99
Dividend per share
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.9
Cash EPS
1.49
-1.26
0.18
4.18
Book value per share
27.63
25.5
24.85
24.86
Valuation ratios
P/E
7.16
-23.83
25.14
7.63
P/CEPS
9.87
-10.39
137.46
9.1
P/B
0.53
0.51
1.02
1.53
EV/EBIDTA
8.86
20.61
22.41
5.85
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
9.85
18.86
Tax payout
36.15
-41.78
-482.26
-22.41
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
46.33
30.61
32.04
36.02
Inventory days
336.75
262.39
231.09
206.99
Creditor days
-45.31
-60.73
-58
-85.5
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.7
-0.5
-0.79
-7.39
Net debt / equity
0.81
0.85
0.66
0.43
Net debt / op. profit
1,502.09
46.5
-4.59
2.08
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-79.34
-77.8
-88.48
-67.84
Employee costs
-11.64
-9.27
-11.72
-11
Other costs
-8.95
-11.57
-11.36
-7.74
