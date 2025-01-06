KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
11.56
-17.28
-7.34
69.88
Depreciation
-5.88
-7.39
-8.94
-9.18
Tax paid
7.59
6.13
15.71
-14.99
Working capital
-20.14
120.62
17.52
-26.32
Other operating items
Operating
-6.86
102.07
16.94
19.38
Capital expenditure
0.03
5.76
1.59
-139.09
Free cash flow
-6.83
107.83
18.54
-119.7
Equity raised
480.41
495.42
484.18
411.19
Investing
34.07
-53.73
38.99
97.88
Financing
91.76
137.29
189.7
132.19
Dividends paid
0
0
1.13
10.2
Net in cash
599.41
686.81
732.55
531.76
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.