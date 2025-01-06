iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

43.29
(-5.69%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd

KCP Sugar &Inds. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

11.56

-17.28

-7.34

69.88

Depreciation

-5.88

-7.39

-8.94

-9.18

Tax paid

7.59

6.13

15.71

-14.99

Working capital

-20.14

120.62

17.52

-26.32

Other operating items

Operating

-6.86

102.07

16.94

19.38

Capital expenditure

0.03

5.76

1.59

-139.09

Free cash flow

-6.83

107.83

18.54

-119.7

Equity raised

480.41

495.42

484.18

411.19

Investing

34.07

-53.73

38.99

97.88

Financing

91.76

137.29

189.7

132.19

Dividends paid

0

0

1.13

10.2

Net in cash

599.41

686.81

732.55

531.76

KCP Sugar &Inds. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.