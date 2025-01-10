KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.34
11.34
11.34
11.34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
358.54
304.2
255.97
259.03
Net Worth
369.88
315.54
267.31
270.37
Minority Interest
Debt
152.17
189.1
189.56
270.36
Deferred Tax Liability Net
18.02
11.4
6.67
8.17
Total Liabilities
540.07
516.04
463.54
548.9
Fixed Assets
89.18
89.2
86.33
87.24
Intangible Assets
Investments
228.48
181.99
158.25
160.98
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6.73
7.49
11.91
12.47
Networking Capital
175.14
196.6
185.65
279.46
Inventories
188.53
209.62
193.55
247.27
Inventory Days
301.45
Sundry Debtors
11.82
8.04
12.4
28.47
Debtor Days
34.7
Other Current Assets
14.18
20.28
22.08
39.92
Sundry Creditors
-10.17
-9.02
-9.74
-8.41
Creditor Days
10.25
Other Current Liabilities
-29.22
-32.32
-32.64
-27.79
Cash
40.53
40.74
21.39
8.74
Total Assets
540.06
516.02
463.53
548.89
