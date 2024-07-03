KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd Summary

KCP Sugar and Industries Corporation Ltd is one among the leading sugar manufacturing companies in India .The Company has a Sugar factory at Vuyyuru, Andhra Pradesh with a sugarcane crushing capacity of 7500 tons per day. Its allied business consists of manufacturing and marketing of Rectified Spirit, Extra Neutral Alcohol, Ethanol, Incidental Cogeneration of Power, Organic Manure, Mycorrhiza Vam, Calcium Lactate, Co2 and Engineering unit at Thuvakudy, Tamil Nadu. The Company is mainly in manufacturing Sugar & Industrial Alcohol business.KCP Sugar and Industries Corporation Limited was incorporated in October, 1995 under the Scheme of Arrangement with The KCP Ltd which was sanctioned by High Court of Madras. Through the said Scheme of Arrangement, the manufacturing units along with certain corporate assets and liabilities of The K.C.P Ltd was vested with the K.C.P.Sugar and Industries Corporation Ltd., with effect from 1st April 1996. In 1996 the company expanded the installed capacity of Acetic Acid 3300 MTs.The plant at Lakshmipuram had expanded its crushing capacity from 2500 TPD to 4000 TPD in 2001. In 2001 the company had bought back 15,54,511 Equity Shares and by virtue of that the Share Capital was reduced to that extent. The company is planning to set up a new 50 KLPD Distillery-cum-Ethanol plant at Vuyyuru in the current financial year. The Cogeneration plant of 20 MW at Vuyyuru was deffered for some more time due to huge capital expenditure.The New Distillery Plant of 50 KLPD capacity was commissioned in December, 2005 and made operational during 2006. The 12 MW incidental Cogeneration Plant at Vuyyuru Sugar Unit commenced commercial production in December, 2005. At Lakshmipuram, the MW Incidental Cogeneration Plant was commissioned In Jan06.During 2020-21, the Lakshmipuram Unit was closed as the availability and supply of raw material (sugarcane) was proportionately inadequate to run the Unit financially viable. . In order, to improve the financial and operational efficiency of cane crushing, the crushing operation of Lakshmipuram Unit was merged into Vuyyuru Unit.The Company during the year 2021-22 set up an Engineering Division in Thuvakudi, Tamil Nadu for Manufacture, Machining and Assembly of Fabricated Products in Ferrous and Non - Ferrous Materials.