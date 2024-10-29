iifl-logo-icon 1
KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd Board Meeting

KCP Sugar &Inds. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Oct 202418 Oct 2024
KCP SUGAR & INDUSTRIES CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results of the Company for the second quarter ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 29.10.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)
Board Meeting10 Jul 20241 Jul 2024
KCP SUGAR & INDUSTRIES CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approving the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 10th July 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/07/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202415 May 2024
KCP SUGAR & INDUSTRIES CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended for the year ended 31st March 2024 and recommendation of dividend if any for the Financial Year 2023-24. Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
KCP SUGAR & INDUSTRIES CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the period ended 31.12.2023 and to consider and approve any other business KCP SUGAR AND INDUSTRIES CORPORATION LIMITED has informed the exchange on outcome of Board meeting held on 09/02/2024 approved the unaudited standalone & consolidated financial results for the period ended on 31.12.2023 and recommended the appointment of independent directors through postal ballot process KCP SUGAR AND INDUSTRIES CORPORATION LIMITED has approved the standalone & consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023 and recommended appointment of Independent Director through postal ballot process (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

KCP Sugar &Inds.: Related News

No Record Found

