Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Book of the Company will remain closed from Tuesday, 17th September, 2024 to Monday, 23rd September 2024 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the members of the Company for the purpose of payment of dividend, if approved and ensuing 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Monday, 23rd September 2024. Summary of the Proceedings of 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.09.2024)