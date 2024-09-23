|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|23 Sep 2024
|31 May 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Book of the Company will remain closed from Tuesday, 17th September, 2024 to Monday, 23rd September 2024 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the members of the Company for the purpose of payment of dividend, if approved and ensuing 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Monday, 23rd September 2024. Summary of the Proceedings of 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.