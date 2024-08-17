Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSugar
Open₹28.6
Prev. Close₹27.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹64.71
Day's High₹28.6
Day's Low₹28.6
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)80.73
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
28.36
28.36
28.36
29.03
Preference Capital
32
32
32
0
Reserves
-386.52
-223.82
-52.36
-14.48
Net Worth
-326.16
-163.46
8
14.55
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
850.11
768.9
856.25
835.77
yoy growth (%)
10.56
-10.2
2.45
-5.55
Raw materials
-608.31
-595.91
-765.41
-726.03
As % of sales
71.55
77.5
89.39
86.86
Employee costs
-56.76
-47.24
-42.13
-46.77
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-159.69
-161.41
-164.84
-118.4
Depreciation
-22.21
-27.95
-35.91
-57.44
Tax paid
0
-0.23
-49.48
40.76
Working capital
-226.23
241.25
-23.64
-94.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2.45
-5.55
-27.04
-3.86
Op profit growth
107.26
-41.83
-161.51
-185.45
EBIT growth
77.94
-62.91
-247.9
-186.52
Net profit growth
-7.27
336.44
-355.86
-120.64
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Sept-2010
Gross Sales
1,071.06
1,249.31
1,013.69
1,661.07
1,492.06
Excise Duty
33.16
269.85
37.59
315.57
230.39
Net Sales
1,037.89
979.45
976.09
1,345.51
1,261.66
Other Operating Income
4.07
2.4
1.55
16.07
35.38
Other Income
7.13
4.67
7.65
21.35
6.4
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
EID Parry (India) Ltd
EIDPARRY
907.65
|0
|16,119.53
|28.25
|0.44
|755.22
|163.8
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
BALRAMCHIN
521.75
|33.07
|10,543.34
|-3.5
|0.57
|1,297.95
|166.02
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd
TRIVENI
447.4
|31.23
|9,790.21
|-14.18
|1.29
|1,471.1
|131.38
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
RENUKA
40.22
|0
|8,552.27
|20.3
|0
|2,240.5
|-5.5
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd
BANARISUG
3,660.35
|35.43
|4,627.27
|34.27
|0.34
|473.73
|1,380.24
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Gurmit Singh Mann
Managing Director
Gurpal Singh
Executive Director & CFO
Sanjay Tapriya
Independent Director
S K Ganguli
Independent Director
S C Kumar
Company Secretary
Kamal Samtani
Independent Director
B K Goswami
Managing Director
Gursimran Kaur Mann
Independent Director
C K Mahajan
Whole Time Director & COO
S N Misra
Independent Director
Dalbir Singh Sidhu
Reports by Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd Merged
Summary
Incorporated as a private limited company in Jun.36, The Simbhaoli Sugar Mills (SSM) was converted into a deemed public limited company in 1975 and a public limited company in Jul.89. Its plant is in west Uttar Pradesh. SSM was promoted by Sardar Raghbir Singh Sandhanwalia, Sardar Pritam Singh, Sardarni Mahindra Kaur, Sardar Naunihal Singh Mann and SBS Joginder Singh. Gurmit Singh Mann is the Chairman and Managing Director. Other group companies are Dholadhar Investments, Highland Gardens and Hotels, etc. SSM made a public issue of 22.64 lac 14% PCDs aggregating Rs 21.08 cr in Jan.95. The proceeds were utilised for expanding 5500 tcd to 8000 tcd. It has also set up another distillery unit at a cost of Rs.115.45 crores with a capacity of 2500 tcd.SSM is one of the largest sugar manufacturing units in Uttar Pradesh. The main end products of SSM are white crystal sugar and alcohol. The products are sold to various government agencies and to the canteen stores of the Armed Forces. During 1993, Simbhaoli Industriies Pvt Ltd was amalgamated with the company because of its synergies in operations and proximity to the sugar unit. The company has signed an MoU with Econergy International Corporation (EIC), US, for examining the feasibility of setting up an international standard biomass-based power plant. It has also signed an MoU with Soli, Israel, for setting up a tissue culture facility at Simbhaoli.In 2001-02 the Chilwaria Sugars Ltd a subsidiary company was amalgamated with the c
Read More

