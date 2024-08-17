iifl-logo-icon 1
Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd Merged Share Price

28.6
(4.95%)
Nov 23, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Sugar

Open

28.6

Prev. Close

27.25

Turnover(Lac.)

64.71

Day's High

28.6

Day's Low

28.6

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

80.73

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd (Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Demat Account

Trading Account

Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd (Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:54 AM
Dec-2015Sep-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 48.60%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 48.60%

Non-Promoter- 0.94%

Institutions: 0.93%

Non-Institutions: 50.46%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

28.36

28.36

28.36

29.03

Preference Capital

32

32

32

0

Reserves

-386.52

-223.82

-52.36

-14.48

Net Worth

-326.16

-163.46

8

14.55

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

850.11

768.9

856.25

835.77

yoy growth (%)

10.56

-10.2

2.45

-5.55

Raw materials

-608.31

-595.91

-765.41

-726.03

As % of sales

71.55

77.5

89.39

86.86

Employee costs

-56.76

-47.24

-42.13

-46.77

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-159.69

-161.41

-164.84

-118.4

Depreciation

-22.21

-27.95

-35.91

-57.44

Tax paid

0

-0.23

-49.48

40.76

Working capital

-226.23

241.25

-23.64

-94.08

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

2.45

-5.55

-27.04

-3.86

Op profit growth

107.26

-41.83

-161.51

-185.45

EBIT growth

77.94

-62.91

-247.9

-186.52

Net profit growth

-7.27

336.44

-355.86

-120.64

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Sept-2010

Gross Sales

1,071.06

1,249.31

1,013.69

1,661.07

1,492.06

Excise Duty

33.16

269.85

37.59

315.57

230.39

Net Sales

1,037.89

979.45

976.09

1,345.51

1,261.66

Other Operating Income

4.07

2.4

1.55

16.07

35.38

Other Income

7.13

4.67

7.65

21.35

6.4

Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

EID Parry (India) Ltd

EIDPARRY

907.65

016,119.5328.250.44755.22163.8

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

BALRAMCHIN

521.75

33.0710,543.34-3.50.571,297.95166.02

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd

TRIVENI

447.4

31.239,790.21-14.181.291,471.1131.38

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd

RENUKA

40.22

08,552.2720.302,240.5-5.5

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd

BANARISUG

3,660.35

35.434,627.2734.270.34473.731,380.24

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Gurmit Singh Mann

Managing Director

Gurpal Singh

Executive Director & CFO

Sanjay Tapriya

Independent Director

S K Ganguli

Independent Director

S C Kumar

Company Secretary

Kamal Samtani

Independent Director

B K Goswami

Managing Director

Gursimran Kaur Mann

Independent Director

C K Mahajan

Whole Time Director & COO

S N Misra

Independent Director

Dalbir Singh Sidhu

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd Merged

Summary

Incorporated as a private limited company in Jun.36, The Simbhaoli Sugar Mills (SSM) was converted into a deemed public limited company in 1975 and a public limited company in Jul.89. Its plant is in west Uttar Pradesh. SSM was promoted by Sardar Raghbir Singh Sandhanwalia, Sardar Pritam Singh, Sardarni Mahindra Kaur, Sardar Naunihal Singh Mann and SBS Joginder Singh. Gurmit Singh Mann is the Chairman and Managing Director. Other group companies are Dholadhar Investments, Highland Gardens and Hotels, etc. SSM made a public issue of 22.64 lac 14% PCDs aggregating Rs 21.08 cr in Jan.95. The proceeds were utilised for expanding 5500 tcd to 8000 tcd. It has also set up another distillery unit at a cost of Rs.115.45 crores with a capacity of 2500 tcd.SSM is one of the largest sugar manufacturing units in Uttar Pradesh. The main end products of SSM are white crystal sugar and alcohol. The products are sold to various government agencies and to the canteen stores of the Armed Forces. During 1993, Simbhaoli Industriies Pvt Ltd was amalgamated with the company because of its synergies in operations and proximity to the sugar unit. The company has signed an MoU with Econergy International Corporation (EIC), US, for examining the feasibility of setting up an international standard biomass-based power plant. It has also signed an MoU with Soli, Israel, for setting up a tissue culture facility at Simbhaoli.In 2001-02 the Chilwaria Sugars Ltd a subsidiary company was amalgamated with the c
QUICKLINKS FOR Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd Merged

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
