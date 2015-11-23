iifl-logo-icon 1
Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

28.6
(4.95%)
Nov 23, 2015

Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-159.69

-161.41

-164.84

-118.4

Depreciation

-22.21

-27.95

-35.91

-57.44

Tax paid

0

-0.23

-49.48

40.76

Working capital

-226.23

241.25

-23.64

-94.08

Other operating items

Operating

-408.13

51.64

-273.88

-229.16

Capital expenditure

3.89

13.27

-168.06

-57.97

Free cash flow

-404.23

64.91

-441.94

-287.13

Equity raised

-450.64

-103.94

6.61

-0.66

Investing

11.29

44.95

294.82

34.73

Financing

957.02

522.74

-8.86

26.92

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

113.42

528.65

-149.36

-226.13

