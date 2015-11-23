Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-159.69
-161.41
-164.84
-118.4
Depreciation
-22.21
-27.95
-35.91
-57.44
Tax paid
0
-0.23
-49.48
40.76
Working capital
-226.23
241.25
-23.64
-94.08
Other operating items
Operating
-408.13
51.64
-273.88
-229.16
Capital expenditure
3.89
13.27
-168.06
-57.97
Free cash flow
-404.23
64.91
-441.94
-287.13
Equity raised
-450.64
-103.94
6.61
-0.66
Investing
11.29
44.95
294.82
34.73
Financing
957.02
522.74
-8.86
26.92
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
113.42
528.65
-149.36
-226.13
