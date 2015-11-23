iifl-logo-icon 1
Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

28.6
(4.95%)
Nov 23, 2015

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

850.11

768.9

856.25

835.77

yoy growth (%)

10.56

-10.2

2.45

-5.55

Raw materials

-608.31

-595.91

-765.41

-726.03

As % of sales

71.55

77.5

89.39

86.86

Employee costs

-56.76

-47.24

-42.13

-46.77

As % of sales

6.67

6.14

4.92

5.59

Other costs

-87.55

-80.07

-89.69

-82.74

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.29

10.41

10.47

9.9

Operating profit

97.48

45.67

-40.98

-19.77

OPM

11.46

5.94

-4.78

-2.36

Depreciation

-46.51

-49.35

-22.21

-27.95

Interest expense

-123.79

-113.34

-124.8

-141.8

Other income

31.1

24.15

28.3

28.12

Profit before tax

-41.71

-92.87

-159.69

-161.41

Taxes

0

0

0

-0.23

Tax rate

0

0

0

0.14

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-41.71

-92.87

-159.69

-161.64

Exceptional items

4.27

0

0

-10.58

Net profit

-37.44

-92.87

-159.69

-172.23

yoy growth (%)

-59.68

-41.84

-7.27

336.44

NPM

-4.4

-12.07

-18.65

-20.6

