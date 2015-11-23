Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
850.11
768.9
856.25
835.77
yoy growth (%)
10.56
-10.2
2.45
-5.55
Raw materials
-608.31
-595.91
-765.41
-726.03
As % of sales
71.55
77.5
89.39
86.86
Employee costs
-56.76
-47.24
-42.13
-46.77
As % of sales
6.67
6.14
4.92
5.59
Other costs
-87.55
-80.07
-89.69
-82.74
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.29
10.41
10.47
9.9
Operating profit
97.48
45.67
-40.98
-19.77
OPM
11.46
5.94
-4.78
-2.36
Depreciation
-46.51
-49.35
-22.21
-27.95
Interest expense
-123.79
-113.34
-124.8
-141.8
Other income
31.1
24.15
28.3
28.12
Profit before tax
-41.71
-92.87
-159.69
-161.41
Taxes
0
0
0
-0.23
Tax rate
0
0
0
0.14
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-41.71
-92.87
-159.69
-161.64
Exceptional items
4.27
0
0
-10.58
Net profit
-37.44
-92.87
-159.69
-172.23
yoy growth (%)
-59.68
-41.84
-7.27
336.44
NPM
-4.4
-12.07
-18.65
-20.6
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.