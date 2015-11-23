Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
6.12
0.42
-28.08
7.5
Op profit growth
1,413.36
-89.53
-129.27
-216.93
EBIT growth
59.75
-27.47
-255.74
-182.65
Net profit growth
22.62
-19.52
95.48
52.86
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-3.24
-0.22
-2.18
5.36
EBIT margin
-5.95
-3.95
-5.47
2.52
Net profit margin
-21.17
-18.32
-22.87
-8.41
RoCE
-8.85
-5.55
-8.05
4.36
RoNW
9.23
11.39
26.64
84.66
RoA
-7.87
-6.43
-8.4
-3.63
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-89.39
-77.3
-93.03
-63.52
Book value per share
-248.04
-169.13
-107.33
-41.19
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.12
-0.2
-0.24
-0.45
P/B
-0.04
-0.09
-0.19
-0.7
EV/EBIDTA
-45.98
465.21
-57.52
7.96
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
-0.01
Tax payout
4.67
-4.4
30.24
-31.53
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
26.81
30.28
34.48
22.55
Inventory days
155.55
193.42
207.95
127.59
Creditor days
-187.8
-255.04
-303.3
-109.64
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.42
0.26
0.45
-0.2
Net debt / equity
-1.68
-2.41
-2.16
-6.01
Net debt / op. profit
-35.36
-523.62
-30.95
9.44
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-84.29
-77.98
-81.32
-70.09
Employee costs
-5.95
-6.52
-5.8
-5.42
Other costs
-12.98
-15.71
-15.04
-19.11
