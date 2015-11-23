iifl-logo-icon 1
Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd Merged Key Ratios

28.6
(4.95%)
Nov 23, 2015

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

6.12

0.42

-28.08

7.5

Op profit growth

1,413.36

-89.53

-129.27

-216.93

EBIT growth

59.75

-27.47

-255.74

-182.65

Net profit growth

22.62

-19.52

95.48

52.86

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-3.24

-0.22

-2.18

5.36

EBIT margin

-5.95

-3.95

-5.47

2.52

Net profit margin

-21.17

-18.32

-22.87

-8.41

RoCE

-8.85

-5.55

-8.05

4.36

RoNW

9.23

11.39

26.64

84.66

RoA

-7.87

-6.43

-8.4

-3.63

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-89.39

-77.3

-93.03

-63.52

Book value per share

-248.04

-169.13

-107.33

-41.19

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.12

-0.2

-0.24

-0.45

P/B

-0.04

-0.09

-0.19

-0.7

EV/EBIDTA

-45.98

465.21

-57.52

7.96

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

-0.01

Tax payout

4.67

-4.4

30.24

-31.53

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

26.81

30.28

34.48

22.55

Inventory days

155.55

193.42

207.95

127.59

Creditor days

-187.8

-255.04

-303.3

-109.64

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.42

0.26

0.45

-0.2

Net debt / equity

-1.68

-2.41

-2.16

-6.01

Net debt / op. profit

-35.36

-523.62

-30.95

9.44

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-84.29

-77.98

-81.32

-70.09

Employee costs

-5.95

-6.52

-5.8

-5.42

Other costs

-12.98

-15.71

-15.04

-19.11

