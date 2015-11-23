Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
28.36
28.36
28.36
29.03
Preference Capital
32
32
32
0
Reserves
-386.52
-223.82
-52.36
-14.48
Net Worth
-326.16
-163.46
8
14.55
Minority Interest
Debt
1,045.76
1,116.64
702.68
712.04
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
83.17
Total Liabilities
719.6
953.18
710.68
809.76
Fixed Assets
318.82
339.67
359.78
505.69
Intangible Assets
Investments
386.19
374.9
329.95
35.13
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
130.65
Networking Capital
-1.13
204.3
-62.39
70.84
Inventories
353.89
456.59
544.16
528.96
Inventory Days
150.85
199.4
224.44
159.17
Sundry Debtors
84.27
65
74.03
74.79
Debtor Days
35.92
28.38
30.53
22.5
Other Current Assets
242.69
219.71
249.07
274.65
Sundry Creditors
-585.29
-456.98
-871.93
-757.54
Creditor Days
249.49
199.57
359.63
227.96
Other Current Liabilities
-96.69
-80.01
-57.72
-50.02
Cash
15.71
34.31
83.34
67.45
Total Assets
719.59
953.18
710.68
809.76
