Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd Merged Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Sept-2014
|Mar-2014
|Sept-2013
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
652.71
418.35
561.98
687.33
586.6
Excise Duty
19.47
13.69
111.83
158.02
18.32
Net Sales
633.24
404.64
450.15
529.29
568.28
Other Operating Income
3.14
0.93
2.03
0.37
0.2
Other Income
4.6
2.53
2.26
2.41
-5.76
Total Income
640.98
408.13
454.44
532.08
562.71
Total Expenditure
655.19
425.58
449.42
545.07
604.44
PBIDT
-14.21
-17.45
5.02
-12.98
-41.72
Interest
73.9
72.87
65.46
82.58
56.31
PBDT
-88.11
-90.33
-60.44
-95.56
-98.05
Depreciation
18.41
16.95
20.78
20.65
19.97
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.64
0.2
0.68
0.61
2.39
Deferred Tax
10.77
-1.84
-3.09
-6.42
66.44
Reported Profit After Tax
-117.93
-105.65
-78.81
-110.41
-186.86
Minority Interest After NP
5.38
-8.31
-2.51
-6.76
0.23
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-123.31
-97.33
-76.3
-103.63
-187.1
Extra-ordinary Items
-5
0
-10.58
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-118.31
-97.33
-65.72
-103.63
-187.1
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
-35.02
0
-37.24
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
28.36
28.36
28.36
28.36
0.02
Public Shareholding (Number)
1,41,29,941
1,53,19,941
1,53,19,941
1,53,19,941
1,53,19,941
Public Shareholding (%)
50.06
54.27
54.27
54.27
54.27
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
22,50,000
22,50,000
22,50,000
22,50,000
22,50,000
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
15.96
17.43
17.43
17.43
17.43
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
7.97
7.96
7.97
7.96
7.96
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
1,18,48,869
1,06,58,869
1,06,58,869
1,06,58,869
1,06,58,869
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
84.04
82.56
82.57
82.56
82.56
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
41.97
37.75
37.76
37.75
37.75
PBIDTM(%)
-2.24
-4.31
1.11
-2.45
-7.34
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-18.62
-26.1
-17.5
-20.85
-32.88
