TO THE MEMBERS OF SIMBHAOLI SUGARS LIMITED

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of SIMBHAOLI SUGARS LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2015, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these standalone financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on whether the Company has in place an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such controls. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Opinion

IIn our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2015, and its loss and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to the following matters in the Notes to the financial statements:

1. Note 20 in the financial statements which indicates that the Company has accumulated losses and its net worth has been fully eroded, the Company has incurred a net cash loss during the current and previous year(s) and, the Companys current liabilities exceeded its current assets as at the balance sheet date. These conditions, along with other matters set forth in Note 20, indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. However, the financial statements of the Company have been prepared on a going concern basis for the reasons stated in the said Note.

2. Note 4 to the financial statements relating to sale of power co-generation divisions of the Company in an earlier year and the balance interest bearing consideration of Rs. 8,180.15 lacs outstanding as on March 31, 2015, which would be discharged in the manner laid down under the Business Transfer Agreements (BTAs). Out of this, consideration amounting to Rs. 5,682.19 lacs is to be discharged in cash on or before the date falling forty eight months from the date of the BTAs or on achieving the closing in terms of the Joint Venture Agreement with Sindicatum Captive Energy Pte Limited, whichever is earlier.

3. Note 20(b) which sets out the position regarding sugarcane subsidy aggregating Rs. 4,738.67 lacs accounted by the Company in these financial statements. As indicated in this note, necessary adjustments to subsidy so accounted for would be made on settlement and receipt thereof from the State Government.

Our opinion is not qualified in respect of these matters.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2015 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) The going concern matter described in sub-paragraph (1) under the Emphasis of Matters paragraph above, in our opinion, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company.

(f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2015 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2015 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements. Refer note 6 and note 18 to the financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any material foreseeable losses on long-term contracts including derivative contracts;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For DELOITTE HASKINS & SELLS Chartered Accountants (Firm’s Registration No.015125N) Jaideep Bhargava GURGAON Partner May 30, 2015 (Membership No.090925)

ANNEXURE TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

(i) In respect of the Companys fixed assets:

(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) The Company has a programme of physically verifying all its fixed assets over a period of three years, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its fixed assets. In accordance with this programme, certain fixed assets were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us the discrepancies noticed on such verification between the physical balances and the fixed assets records were not material and have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(ii) In respect of the Companys inventories:

(a) Inventories have been physically verified during the year by the Management. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the procedures of physical verification of inventories followed by the Management were reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and the nature of its business.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has maintained proper records of its inventories and no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has, during the year, granted interest free unsecured loans aggregating Rs 1,515.46 lacs to a wholly owned subsidiary covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act. At the year end, the outstanding loan granted to a wholly owned subsidiary aggregates to Rs 2,394.81 lacs. In respect of such loans:

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the above loan is repayable on demand and has not been recalled during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the year end.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is an adequate internal control system commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its business with regard to purchases of inventory and fixed assets and the sale of goods and services. During the course of our audit, we have not observed any major weakness in such internal control system.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public during the year.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended and prescribed by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

(a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Wealth Tax, Sales Tax, Value Added Tax and other material statutory dues applicable to it and not been regular in depositing dues of Provident Fund, Income-tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty and Cess with the appropriate authorities. As explained to us, the provisions of the Employees State Insurance Act, 1948 are not applicable to the Company.

(b) There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2015 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(c) Details of dues of Excise Duty, Service Tax, Value Added Tax and Sales Tax (Trade Tax) which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2015 on account of disputes are given below:

Statute Nature of the dues Forum where dispute is pending Period to which the amount relates Amount* involved (Rs. lacs) Amount paid under protest (Rs. lacs) U. P. Trade Act Trade tax Trade Tax Applellate 1984-1985 0.43 0.43 Tribunal 1995-1996 3.18 - Central Excise Act Excise duty Commissioner (Appeals) Customs, Excise & Service tax Appellate Tribunal 2006-2007 390.99 45.03 2012-2013 5.58 - 2002-2003 0.70 0.70 2004-2005 0.28 0.28 2005-2006 2.77 2.77 2010-2011 9.37 6.56 2007-2011 0.37 - High Court, Allahabad 2005-2006 2.78 - 1979-1980 11.01 11.01 Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax Customs, Excise & Service tax Appellate Tribunal 2006-2007 83.06 14.87 State Excise Duty Excise Duty High Court, Allahabad 2001-2002 9.26 -

* Amount as per demand orders including interest and penalty wherever indicated in the order.

We are informed that there are no disputed dues in respect of Income-tax, Customs Duty, Wealth Tax and Cess. In the following instances the concerned statutory authority is in appeal against the favourable order received by the Company.

Statute Nature of Dues Forum where Dispute is pending Period to which the amount relates Amount involved (Rs. lacs) Central Excise Act Excise Duty Customs, Excise & Service tax Appellate Tribunal 2008-09 71.69 High Court, Allahabad 1995-1996 9.92 U. P. Trade Tax Act Trade tax High Court, Allahabad 1996-97 59.96 Finance Act, 1994 Service tax Customs, Excise & Service tax Appellate Tribunal 2006-07 0.42

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the amount required to be transferred to investor education and protection fund in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 (1 of 1956) and rules made thereunder has been transferred to such fund within time.

(viii) The accumulated losses of the Company at the end of the current year are not less than fifty percent of its net worth and the Company has incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(ix) On the basis of our audit procedures and as per the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has delayed repayment of dues to banks and financial institutions in respect of term loans, working capital demand loans and interest liabilities.

Lenders Amount (including interest) Period of delays (Rs. lacs) Banks and financial institutions 1,399.15 01-30 days 848.30 31-60 days 649.29 61-90 days 551.02 Above 90 days 34,102.57 Not yet paid

The Company has not issued any debentures during the year.

(x) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the terms and conditions of the guarantee given by the Company for loan taken by others from banks is not, prima facie, prejudicial to the interests of the Company.

(xi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the term loans have been applied by the Company during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(xii) To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.