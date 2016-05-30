Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd Merged Management Discussions

Management discussion and analysis report is made a part of report of directors, forming part of the corporate governance report.

GENERAL MEETINGS Annual General Meeting

The date of annual general meeting for the year 2015-16, will be fixed and book closure will be announced accordingly. The last three AGMs were held as follows:

SSL AGM Day and Date 2nd Wednesday, 31-07-2013 3rd Tuesday, 30-09-2014 4th Wednesday, 30-09-2015

ESSL AGM Day and Date 76th Wednesday, 31-07-2013 77th Tuesday, 23-12-2014 78th Wednesday, 30-09-2015

Venue: Simbhaoli- 245 207, Distt.

Hapur, Uttar Pradesh

E-Voting/Poll: (Details of E-voting/Poll carried out at AGM/ EGM)

In pursuance to the provisions of Section 108 of the Act read with Rules made there under, the Company offered E-voting facility to its members to cast their vote electronically on all resolutions set forth in the Notice of 78th AGM.

Special resolutions passed at the last three annual general meetings by SSL/ESSL

SSL AGM Date Subject matter of special resolution 2nd 31-07-2013 Payment of remuneration to the Director and Chief Operating Officer under the provisions of Sections 198, 269, 309, 310, 311 read with schedule XIII to the Companies Act, 1956 including any statutory modifications or enactments thereof for the time being in force. 3rd 30-09-2014 NIL 4th 30-09-2015 1) Payment of remuneration to the Chief General Manager under the provisions of Sections 196, 197, 198, read with schedule V to the Companies Act, 2013 including any statutory modifications or enactments thereof for the time being in force. 2) Authorization to the Board of Directors of the Company to borrow monies, from time to time, upto the total amount of monies borrowed at any time, Rs. 1600 crore under the provisions of Section 180(1)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013. ESSL AGM Date Subject matter of special resolution 76th 31.07.2013 Payment of remuneration to the Chairman and Managing Director(s) under the provisions of Sections 198, 269, 309, 310, 311 read with schedule XIII to the Companies Act, 1956 including any statutory modifications or enactments thereof for the time being in force. 77th 23.12.2014 Authorization to the Board of Directors of the Company to borrow monies, from time to time, upto the total amount of monies borrowed at any time, Rs. 1600 crore under the provisions of Section 180(1)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013 78th 30.09.2015 Payment of remuneration to the Chairman, Managing Director and Chief Financial officer under the provisions of Sections 196, 197, 198, read with schedule V to the Companies Act, 2013 including any statutory modifications or enactments thereof for the time being in force.

Extra-Ordinary General Meeting

During the year, one Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the members of the Company was held on Monday, November 09, 2015 at 5:00 PM at Officers club, Sugar Mill Complex, Simbhaoli -245207, District Hapur, U.P.

Postal Ballot

The Company had not conducted any Postal Ballot during the year and none of the businesses proposed to be transacted in the ensuing Annual General Meeting require passing a special resolution through postal ballot.

Court Convened Meeting

During the year, the meeting of the secured creditors of the Company was held pursuant to the order passed by Honble High Court of Judicature at Allahabad to consider the proposed Scheme of Amalgamation.

Information on appointment of directors

The details of appointment of directors are given elsewhere in the Boards report.

SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

The financials of the subsidiary companies have regularly been reviewed by the audit committee and the Board of the holding company. The minutes of the meetings of the Board of the unlisted subsidiary companies are placed before the Board Meeting of the holding company and taken on record by it. The holding company’s Board is also periodically informed about all significant transactions and arrangements entered into by the subsidiary companies.

The Company has not disposed off/reduced its shareholding in subsidiary companies during the year. The Company has also formulated a policy for determining the Material Subsidiary, which is disclosed on Company’s website on the weblink: http://www.simbhaolisugars.com/pdfs/Policy-for-determining-material-subsidiaries.pdf.

WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

The Board has formulated a Whistle Blower Policy to provide a framework for promoting the responsible and secure vigil mechanism within the organization. It provides guidance and a procedural framework to directors, employees, customers, vendors and/or third party intermediaries, who may raise a concern about irregularities and/or frauds and any other wrongful conduct, act or any omission or misrepresentation of facts, within the Company without fear of reprisal, discrimination or adverse employment consequences.

This Policy is also intended to enable the Company to address such disclosures or complaints by taking appropriate action, including, but not limited to disciplinary action that could include terminating the employment and/or services of those responsible including undertaking legal actions.

DISCLOSURES

Related party transactions and their basis

All the related party transactions are entered on arms length basis, in the ordinary course of business and are in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Act and the Listing Regulations. There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Directors or Key Managerial Personnel etc., which may have potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large or which warrants the approval of the shareholders. Accordingly, no transactions are being reported in Form AOC-2 in terms of Section 134 of the Act read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. However, the details of the transactions with Related Party are provided in the Companys financial statements in accordance with the Accounting Standards as mandated under the provisions of the Act.

All Related Party Transactions are presented to the Audit Committee and the Board. The Company has been in process to obtain omnibus approval for the transactions, which are foreseen and repetitive in nature w.e.f this financial year 2016-17. However, a statement of all related party transactions have been approved by the Audit Committee on regular basis. A policy has been formulated on Related Party Transactions which is disclosed on Companys website on weblink as provided: http://www.simbhaolisugars.com/pdfs/related-party-transaction-policy.pdf

Disclosure of accounting treatment

The financial statements are prepared under the historical cost convention system in accordance with the mandatory accounting standards prescribed under the relevant presentational requirements of the Act.

Reconciliation of Share Capital Audit

M/s Pragati Gupta, Practising Company Secretary has carried out the Reconciliation of Share Capital to reconcile the total admitted capital with National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) and the total issued and listed capital with the Stock Exchanges.

Internal Control Compliances

With the changing environment and growth in the business, the Company is in process of review and strengthening its internal control procedures and compliance standards. The provisions of the Act have mandated the requirement of Internal Financial Controls and Reporting (IFCR) with effect from April 1, 2015. The Company has designed a process to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with the generally accepted accounting principles. The Company has been following the Internal Financial Control mechanism and documentation is being carried out for the purpose of audit. The Internal Financial Controls are adequate and effective, which implies orderly and efficient conduct of business, and prevention and detection of frauds and errors.

Code of Conduct for the Board of Directors and the Senior Management

Pursuant to Regulation 17(5) of the Listing Regulations, the Board of Directors has laid down a Code of Conduct for all the Board and Senior Management members. The standards for business conduct provide that the directors and the senior management will uphold ethical values and legal standards as the Company pursues its objectives, and that honesty and personal integrity will not be compromised under any circumstances.

The Company has issued code of conduct for its Board and senior management in compliance with Listing Regulations, with the stock exchanges, advising and cautioning management staff and other business associates on the procedure to be followed, while dealing in equity shares of the Company and have complied with the disclosure requirements. The Code of Conduct is available at the weblink: http://simbhaolisugars.com/ company_policies.asp

Details of non-compliance

There were no instances of non-compliance of any matter related to the capital markets during the last three years. No penalties or strictures have been imposed on the Company by stock exchanges or SEBI or any statutory authority on any matter related to capital markets.

Code of conduct for prevention of Insider Trading Practices

In compliance with the Regulation 9(1) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, as amended, the Company has formulated, adopted and implemented "Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and reporting trading by Insiders" in the securities of the Company.

Communication

The quarterly financial results of the Company are being sent to the stock exchanges immediately after their approval from the Board and also published in reputed national and regional newspapers mainly in Business Standard. The Company provides comprehensive details of the operations of the Company, the financial results and other information on the Companys website and all the policies of the Company are available at the link http://www.simbhaolisugars.com/ company_policies.asp

Compliance Certificate of the Auditors

Certificate from the Companys Secretarial Auditors, M/s. Amit

Gupta and Associates, confirming the compliance with conditions of corporate governance as stipulated under the Listing Regulations, is attached to this Report.

ISSUE PROCEEDS

Not Applicable, as during the year, the Company has not raised any funds towards the share capital.

SHAREHOLDERS INFORMATION

Financial Year: 12 month period starting April to the month of March of the subsequent year. The Company shall publish the quarterly/yearly results in accordance with the Listing Regulations.

Listing of Equity Shares

Bombay Stock Exchange National Stock Exchange of Limited, India Limited, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Street, Mumbai. Complex, Mumbai Tel: 91-22-22721233/34, Tel : 91-22-26598100 Fax: 91-22-22721919 Fax : 91-22-265988120 Website: www.bseindia.com Website: www.nseindia.com Scrip Code: 539742 Scrip code :SIMBHALS

The initial listing fee for admission of Companys securities under the provision of Regulation 14 of Listing Regulations and then subsequently the annual Listing fee for the financial year 2016-17 has been paid to both the stock exchanges.

Depositories

National Securities Depository Central Depository Services Limited, (India) Limited, Trade World, 4th Floor, Kamla Mills Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, 17th Compound, Senapati Bapat Marg, Floor, Dalal Street, Mumbai-400 Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400 013 023 Tel: 91-22-24994200 Tel: 91-22-2272333 Fax: 91-22-24972993/2497 Fax: 91-22-22723199 Email info@nsdl.co.in Email: investors@cdslindia.com Website : www.nsdl.co.in Website: www.cdslindia.com

ISIN: ESSL-INE270C01017 and SSL-INE748T01016

Stock Market Data

The securities of the Amalgamated Company have been listed on both the exchanges w.e.f March 14, 2016. Therefore, the details of high and low price of equity shares of the Company in comparison to broad based indices are available for March 2016 only.

BSE NSE Month Share Price Sensex Share Price Nifty 50 (Rs.) S&P (Rs.) High Low High Low High Low High Low Mar-16 39.40 25.75 25341.86 24551.17 38.40 25.70 7738.4 7460.6

Distribution of share holding as at March 31, 2016:

Category No. of Shareholders % of no. of shareholders No. of shares % of capital 1 to 5000 12128 80.106 1905098 5.083 5001 to 10,000 1430 9.445 949716 2.534 10,001 to 20000 819 5.41 1090088 2.909 20001 to 30,000 257 1.697 624686 1.667 30001 to 40000 110 0.727 380374 1.015 40001 to 50000 78 0.515 352370 0.94 50001 to 100000 174 1.149 1196389 3.192 100001 and Above 144 0.951 30980299 82.66 Total 15140 100 37479020 100

As on March 31, 2016, 368,50,048 equity shares constituting 98.32% of total no of equity shares were under demat category with NSDL and CDSL.

Shareholding Pattern As on March 31, 2016 Equity Shares:

Category No. of Shares held % age A: Indian Promoters 18215790 48.60 Sub-Total (A) 18215790 48.60 B: Non - Promoters Holding: Mutual Funds 1755 0.01 Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) 347183 0.93 Financial Institutions and Banks 1170 0.003 Private Corporate Bodies 9654012 25.76 Indian Public (individuals ) 8488263 22.65 NBFCs registered with RBI 1082 0.003 NRIs / OCBs 219487 0.59 Any other (Clearing Members and Trust) 550278 1.47 Sub-Total (B) 19263230 51.40 Grand Total (A+B) 37479020 100.00

Share warrants/ESOP/Convertible Securities

During the year, the Company has not issued any share warrants/ESOP/Convertible securities.

LOCATION OF THE PLANTS AND OPERATING DIVISIONS:

Simbhaoli Simbhaoli, District Hapur Tel.No. +91 5731-23117/8/9 Complex Uttar Pradesh - 245 207 Chilwaria Chilwaria, Distt. Bahraich, Tel.No. +91 5252-244251/2 Complex Uttar Pradesh - 271 801 Brijnathpur Brijnathpur, District Hapur Tel. No. +91 9837790990 Complex Uttar Pradesh - 245 101 Tel. No. +91 9917473169 *Gandhidham Village Versamedi, Tel. No. +91 283-6294594 Complex Tehsil Anjar, Gandhidham, District Bhuj -Kachchh, Gujarat -370201

*1000 TPD Raw Sugar refining plant of Uniworld Sugars Private Limited. Any correspondence with units can be sent to info@simbhaolisugars.com

INVESTOR SERVICES

Share Transfer System

Share transfer requests under physical and demat categories are normally affected/confirmed within a period of 15 days from the date of receipt. Shares are transferred and depository services are provided through M/s Mas Services Limited, the Registrar and share transfer agent. Investor correspondence can be made at any of the following addresses: i. Mas Services Limited: T-34, 2nd Floor, Okhla Industrial Area, Phase - II, New Delhi - 110 020 Phone No.: +91-11-26387281/82/83 E-mail : info@masserv.com ii. Registered Office: Simbhaoli, District Hapur, Uttar Pradesh-245 207 Phone No. +91-5731-226411/223118 E-mail: kamal@simbhaolisugars.com

Non-mandatory requirements

Non-mandatory requirements of the Listing Regulations have been adopted by the Company to the extent they are in line with the nature of business activities of the Company.

Nomination

The prescribed form for nomination can be obtained from the Company/Transfer agent. Nomination facility in respect of shares held in electronic form is also available with depository participant as per the bye-laws and business rules applicable to NSDL and CDSL.

Unclaimed dividend and interest

There is no unclaimed dividend and interest outstanding at the end of the financial year. The amount of dividend/debenture installment or interest thereon remaining un-claimed for a period of 7 years have been transferred to the credit of investors education and protection fund.

CEO AND CFO CERTIFICATION

The Chairperson, Directors, COO and CFO of the Company has submitted the annual certificate on financial reporting and internal controls to the Board in terms of the Listing Regulations, which form part of this report. COO, CFO and CS also place before the meetings of the Board the quarterly certificates on financial results in terms of the Listing Regulations.

Certificate on Compliance with Code of Conduct

We hereby confirm that the Company has obtained an affirmation from all the members of the Board and management personnel that they have complied with the Code of Conduct for the financial year 2015-16.

For and on behalf of Board of Directors of Simbhaoli Sugars Limited Gurmit Singh Mann Place : New Delhi Chairperson Date : May 30, 2016 (DIN - 00066653)

CERTIFICATE ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE CONDITIONS

OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

To,

The Members,

SIMBHAOLI SUGARS LIMITED,

(Formerly known as Simbhaoli Spirits Limited) (CIN - U15122UP2011PLC044210) Hapur Road, Simbhaoli, Uttar Pradesh

1. We have examined the compliance of conditions of Corporate Governance by Simbhaoli Sugars Limited ("the Company"), for the year ended on March 31, 2016, as stipulated in:

- Clause 49 (excluding clause 49 (VII) (E) of the Listing Agreements of the Company with stock exchanges) for the period April 1, 2015 to November 30, 2015;

- Clause 49 (VII) (E) of the Listing Agreements of the Company with stock exchanges for the period April 1, 2015 to September 1, 2015;

- Regulation 23(4) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations) for the period September 2, 2015 to March 31, 2016; and

- Regulations 17 to 27 (excluding regulation 23 (4)) and clauses (b) to (i) of regulation 46 (2) and paragraphs C, D and E of Schedule V of the SEBI Listing Regulations for the period December 1, 2015 to March 31, 2016.

2. The compliance of conditions of Corporate Governance is the responsibility of the Management. Our examination was limited to a review of the procedures and implementation thereof, adopted by the Company for ensuring the compliance of the conditions of Corporate Governance. It is neither an audit nor an expression of opinion on the financial statements of the Company.

3. We have examined the relevant records of the Company in accordance with the Generally Accepted Auditing Standards in India, to the extent relevant, and as per the Guidance Note on Certification of Corporate Governance issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

4. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to our examination of the relevant records and the explanations given to us and the representations made by the Directors and the Management, we certify that the Company has complied with the conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated in Clause 49 of the Listing Agreements and regulation 17 to 27 and clauses (b) to (i) of regulation 46(2) and paragraphs C, D and E of Schedule V of the SEBI Listing Regulations for the respective periods of applicability as specified under paragraph 1 above, during the year ended March 31, 2016. However, the Board comprise of 11 (eleven) directors; out of which 5 (five) belongs to the non-independent category, 5 (five) are independent directors and 1(one) is Nominee of the Bank.

5. We state that such compliance is neither an assurance as to the future viability of the Company nor of the efficiency or effectiveness with which the management has conducted the affairs of the Company.