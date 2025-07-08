iifl-logo
Dharani Sugars & Chemicals Ltd Share Price Live

11.7
(0%)
Oct 24, 2022|07:14:47 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open 11.6
  Day's High 11.8
  52 Wk High 0
  Day's Low 11.05
  52 Wk Low 0
  Turnover (lac) 0.58
  P/E 0
  Face Value 10
  Book Value -50.83
  EPS 0
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.) 38.84
  Div. Yield 0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Dharani Sugars & Chemicals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Sugar

Open

11.6

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0.58

Day's High

11.8

Day's Low

11.05

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-50.83

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

38.84

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Dharani Sugars & Chemicals Ltd Corporate Action

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Aug, 2024

arrow

15 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Dharani Sugars & Chemicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Dharani Sugars & Chemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:54 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.55%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.55%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 38.43%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Dharani Sugars & Chemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

33.2

33.2

33.2

33.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-108.98

-230.3

-199.52

-159.9

Net Worth

-75.78

-197.1

-166.32

-126.7

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

31.08

109.96

481.49

509.12

yoy growth (%)

-71.72

-77.16

-5.42

39.87

Raw materials

-24.99

-84.06

-404.33

-365.59

As % of sales

80.4

76.44

83.97

71.8

Employee costs

-13.67

-21.61

-24.93

-24.35

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-38.03

-68.05

-84.68

-15.62

Depreciation

-23.39

-22.45

-22.57

-22.87

Tax paid

0

3.39

-0.69

-1.87

Working capital

8.13

-145.5

-123.17

9.8

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-71.72

-77.16

-5.42

39.87

Op profit growth

-58.16

1,187.26

-104.74

89.92

EBIT growth

-45.47

684.42

-114.68

145.93

Net profit growth

27.29

-65

390.17

45.23

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Dharani Sugars & Chemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

EID Parry (India) Ltd

EIDPARRY

1,080.2

019,181.53-231.70.83813.67142.84

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

BALRAMCHIN

597.25

35.0812,061.65220.0211,503.68177.37

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd

TRIVENI

369.7

32.568,088.28175.040.681,549.3141.92

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd

RENUKA

33.25

07,077.2354.402,542.5-6.13

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd

BANARISUG

3,908.5

46.384,854.2435.160.32493.871,418.6

MORE ABOUT Dharani Sugars & Chemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Palani G Periasamy

Non Executive Director

A Sennimalai

Independent Director

P S Gopalakrishnan

Nominee (IREDA)

K C Reddy

Managing Director

M Ramalingam

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

E P Sakthivel

Non Executive Director

Visalakshi Periasamy

Independent Director

P Selvam

Independent Director

S Muthu

Independent Director

R K Viswanathan

Independent Director

V R S Sampath

Independent Director

M Ganapathy

Independent Director

Thiyagarajan

Registered Office

PGP House New No 59 Old No 57,

Sterling Road Nungambakkam,

Tamil Nadu - 600034

Tel: 91-044-28311313/28207480

Website: http://www.dharanisugars.in

Email: secretarial@dharanisugars-pgp.com

Registrar Office

Subramanian Building,

1ST Floor No 1, Club House Road,

Chennai - 600002

Tel: 91-44-28462700

Website: www.cameoindia.com

Email: investor@cameoindia.com

Summary

Incorporated in Jun.87 as a public limited company in Tamilnadu, Dharani Sugars and Chemicals, was promoted by Palani G Periasamy and his associates. It is the flagship of the PGP group comprising Dha...
Read More

Reports by Dharani Sugars & Chemicals Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Dharani Sugars & Chemicals Ltd share price today?

The Dharani Sugars & Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹11.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dharani Sugars & Chemicals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dharani Sugars & Chemicals Ltd is ₹38.84 Cr. as of 24 Oct ‘22

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dharani Sugars & Chemicals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dharani Sugars & Chemicals Ltd is 0 and -0.17 as of 24 Oct ‘22

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dharani Sugars & Chemicals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dharani Sugars & Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dharani Sugars & Chemicals Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 24 Oct ‘22

What is the CAGR of Dharani Sugars & Chemicals Ltd?

Dharani Sugars & Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -8.18%, 3 Years at 5.41%, 1 Year at -21.56%, 6 Month at -26.92%, 3 Month at 4.27% and 1 Month at 9.62%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dharani Sugars & Chemicals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dharani Sugars & Chemicals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

