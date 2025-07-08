Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSugar
Open₹11.6
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.58
Day's High₹11.8
Day's Low₹11.05
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-50.83
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)38.84
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
33.2
33.2
33.2
33.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-108.98
-230.3
-199.52
-159.9
Net Worth
-75.78
-197.1
-166.32
-126.7
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
31.08
109.96
481.49
509.12
yoy growth (%)
-71.72
-77.16
-5.42
39.87
Raw materials
-24.99
-84.06
-404.33
-365.59
As % of sales
80.4
76.44
83.97
71.8
Employee costs
-13.67
-21.61
-24.93
-24.35
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-38.03
-68.05
-84.68
-15.62
Depreciation
-23.39
-22.45
-22.57
-22.87
Tax paid
0
3.39
-0.69
-1.87
Working capital
8.13
-145.5
-123.17
9.8
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-71.72
-77.16
-5.42
39.87
Op profit growth
-58.16
1,187.26
-104.74
89.92
EBIT growth
-45.47
684.42
-114.68
145.93
Net profit growth
27.29
-65
390.17
45.23
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
EID Parry (India) Ltd
EIDPARRY
1,080.2
|0
|19,181.53
|-231.7
|0.83
|813.67
|142.84
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
BALRAMCHIN
597.25
|35.08
|12,061.65
|220.02
|1
|1,503.68
|177.37
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd
TRIVENI
369.7
|32.56
|8,088.28
|175.04
|0.68
|1,549.3
|141.92
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
RENUKA
33.25
|0
|7,077.23
|54.4
|0
|2,542.5
|-6.13
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd
BANARISUG
3,908.5
|46.38
|4,854.24
|35.16
|0.32
|493.87
|1,418.6
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Palani G Periasamy
Non Executive Director
A Sennimalai
Independent Director
P S Gopalakrishnan
Nominee (IREDA)
K C Reddy
Managing Director
M Ramalingam
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
E P Sakthivel
Non Executive Director
Visalakshi Periasamy
Independent Director
P Selvam
Independent Director
S Muthu
Independent Director
R K Viswanathan
Independent Director
V R S Sampath
Independent Director
M Ganapathy
Independent Director
Thiyagarajan
PGP House New No 59 Old No 57,
Sterling Road Nungambakkam,
Tamil Nadu - 600034
Tel: 91-044-28311313/28207480
Website: http://www.dharanisugars.in
Email: secretarial@dharanisugars-pgp.com
Subramanian Building,
1ST Floor No 1, Club House Road,
Chennai - 600002
Tel: 91-44-28462700
Website: www.cameoindia.com
Email: investor@cameoindia.com
Summary
Incorporated in Jun.87 as a public limited company in Tamilnadu, Dharani Sugars and Chemicals, was promoted by Palani G Periasamy and his associates. It is the flagship of the PGP group comprising Dha...
Read More
Reports by Dharani Sugars & Chemicals Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.