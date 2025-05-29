Board Meeting 29 May 2025 15 May 2025

Dharani Sugars & Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2025 and other related maters. Audited Finance Results for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2025 Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2025)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2025 1 Feb 2025

DHARANI SUGARS & CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Q/E 31st Dec 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the Q/E 31st Dec 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2025)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

DHARANI SUGARS & CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the Q/E 30.09.2024. 2. Appointment new Director/ Independent Directors. 3. Status on the issue of NCDs and equity shares to NARCL by way converting the unsustainable debts. 4. and Other matters. The following Items were discussed and approved in the Meeting of the Board of Directors held on 13.11.2024. 1. Unaudited Financial Results, Segment wise Revenue Report, Cash Flow Statements, Statment of Assets & Liabilities and Limited Review Report by Auditors. 2. Appt of Dr VRS Sampath as an Independent Direct ( Non-Executive) for a period of 5 years w.e.f 13.11.2024. 3. Independent Directors Viz., Mr P S Gopalakrishnan, Mr R K Viswanathan and Dr S Muthu have completed their tenure as Independent Directors on 23.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 11 Sep 2024 31 Aug 2024

DHARANI SUGARS & CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and allot 8314328 equity shares of Rs.10/- each to NARCL. 2. To consider and allot 1708 SCNCD of Rs.100000/- each to NARCL 3. Other related matters. 1. allotted 8314328 equity shares of Rs.10/- each to NATIONAL ASSET RECONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED (NARCL) 2. allotted 1708 Secured Non-Convertible Debentures of Rs.100000/- each to NATIONAL ASSET RECONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED (NARCL) @ 12% interest by way of Conversion of a portion of unsustainable debt into debentures in compliance with the Master Restructuring Agreement dated 24.05.2024 3. Board of Directors approved the vacation of Dr K C Reddy, Nominee Director of IREDA from the Directorship with effect from 11.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/09/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Unaudited Financial Results for the Q/E 30th June 2024. Appointment of Mr M Ganapathy, as an Independent Director of the Company w.e.f 12.08.2024 approval of subject to the Shareholders Meeting. Appointment of Dr E Thiyagarajan, as an Independent Director of the Company w.e.f 12.08.2024 approval of subject to the Shareholders meeting. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024) DHARANI SUGARS & CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Q/E 30th June 2024. Appointment of Independent Directors approved in the Board Meeting held on 12.08.2024 subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.08.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Jul 2024 13 Jul 2024