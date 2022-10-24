iifl-logo
Dharani Sugars & Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

11.7
(0%)
Oct 24, 2022

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-38.03

-68.05

-84.68

-15.62

Depreciation

-23.39

-22.45

-22.57

-22.87

Tax paid

0

3.39

-0.69

-1.87

Working capital

8.13

-145.5

-123.17

9.8

Other operating items

Operating

-53.3

-232.61

-231.12

-30.57

Capital expenditure

3.46

-1.45

15.7

213.36

Free cash flow

-49.84

-234.06

-215.42

182.78

Equity raised

-244.3

-36

283.11

319.9

Investing

0.03

-13.98

2.09

2.92

Financing

25.49

180.93

150.62

137.47

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-268.62

-103.12

220.39

643.08

