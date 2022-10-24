Dharani Sugars & Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-38.03
-68.05
-84.68
-15.62
Depreciation
-23.39
-22.45
-22.57
-22.87
Tax paid
0
3.39
-0.69
-1.87
Working capital
8.13
-145.5
-123.17
9.8
Other operating items
Operating
-53.3
-232.61
-231.12
-30.57
Capital expenditure
3.46
-1.45
15.7
213.36
Free cash flow
-49.84
-234.06
-215.42
182.78
Equity raised
-244.3
-36
283.11
319.9
Investing
0.03
-13.98
2.09
2.92
Financing
25.49
180.93
150.62
137.47
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-268.62
-103.12
220.39
643.08
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.