Dharani Sugars & Chemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

11.7
(0%)
Oct 24, 2022|07:14:47 PM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

33.2

33.2

33.2

33.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-108.98

-230.3

-199.52

-159.9

Net Worth

-75.78

-197.1

-166.32

-126.7

Minority Interest

Debt

418.56

539.22

533.34

536.12

Deferred Tax Liability Net

69.47

69.47

72.15

75.17

Total Liabilities

412.25

411.59

439.17

484.59

Fixed Assets

470.05

492.23

514.48

537.86

Intangible Assets

Investments

14.63

14.65

14.65

14.63

Deferred Tax Asset Net

56.09

56.09

58.77

61.78

Networking Capital

-128.93

-152.03

-148.89

-135.48

Inventories

0.62

0.62

0.62

1.9

Inventory Days

22.3

Sundry Debtors

4.51

4.51

4.51

5.11

Debtor Days

59.99

Other Current Assets

2.44

5.01

1.63

2.33

Sundry Creditors

-87.58

-87.31

-86.62

-86.57

Creditor Days

1,016.34

Other Current Liabilities

-48.92

-74.86

-69.04

-58.25

Cash

0.42

0.65

0.15

5.8

Total Assets

412.26

411.59

439.16

484.59

