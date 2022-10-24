Dharani Sugars & Chemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
33.2
33.2
33.2
33.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-108.98
-230.3
-199.52
-159.9
Net Worth
-75.78
-197.1
-166.32
-126.7
Minority Interest
Debt
418.56
539.22
533.34
536.12
Deferred Tax Liability Net
69.47
69.47
72.15
75.17
Total Liabilities
412.25
411.59
439.17
484.59
Fixed Assets
470.05
492.23
514.48
537.86
Intangible Assets
Investments
14.63
14.65
14.65
14.63
Deferred Tax Asset Net
56.09
56.09
58.77
61.78
Networking Capital
-128.93
-152.03
-148.89
-135.48
Inventories
0.62
0.62
0.62
1.9
Inventory Days
22.3
Sundry Debtors
4.51
4.51
4.51
5.11
Debtor Days
59.99
Other Current Assets
2.44
5.01
1.63
2.33
Sundry Creditors
-87.58
-87.31
-86.62
-86.57
Creditor Days
1,016.34
Other Current Liabilities
-48.92
-74.86
-69.04
-58.25
Cash
0.42
0.65
0.15
5.8
Total Assets
412.26
411.59
439.16
484.59
