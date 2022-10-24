iifl-logo
Dharani Sugars & Chemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

11.7
(0%)
Oct 24, 2022|07:14:47 PM

DHARANI SUGARS & CHEMICALS LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

EID Parry (India) Ltd

EIDPARRY

1,080.2

019,181.53-231.70.83813.67142.84

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

BALRAMCHIN

597.25

35.0812,061.65220.0211,503.68177.37

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd

TRIVENI

369.7

32.568,088.28175.040.681,549.3141.92

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd

RENUKA

33.25

07,077.2354.402,542.5-6.13

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd

BANARISUG

3,908.5

46.384,854.2435.160.32493.871,418.6

