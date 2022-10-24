iifl-logo
Dharani Sugars & Chemicals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

11.7
(0%)
Oct 24, 2022|07:14:47 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

31.08

109.96

481.49

509.12

yoy growth (%)

-71.72

-77.16

-5.42

39.87

Raw materials

-24.99

-84.06

-404.33

-365.59

As % of sales

80.4

76.44

83.97

71.8

Employee costs

-13.67

-21.61

-24.93

-24.35

As % of sales

43.97

19.65

5.17

4.78

Other costs

-10.77

-48.16

-55.63

-47.27

As % of sales (Other Cost)

34.65

43.8

11.55

9.28

Operating profit

-18.35

-43.87

-3.4

71.9

OPM

-59.04

-39.9

-0.7

14.12

Depreciation

-23.39

-22.45

-22.57

-22.87

Interest expense

-2.1

-2.15

-76.28

-72.82

Other income

5.82

0.43

17.58

8.17

Profit before tax

-38.03

-68.05

-84.68

-15.62

Taxes

0

3.39

-0.69

-1.87

Tax rate

0

-4.99

0.81

11.96

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-38.03

-64.65

-85.38

-17.49

Exceptional items

0

34.77

0

0.07

Net profit

-38.03

-29.88

-85.38

-17.41

yoy growth (%)

27.29

-65

390.17

45.23

NPM

-122.34

-27.17

-17.73

-3.42

