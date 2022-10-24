Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
31.08
109.96
481.49
509.12
yoy growth (%)
-71.72
-77.16
-5.42
39.87
Raw materials
-24.99
-84.06
-404.33
-365.59
As % of sales
80.4
76.44
83.97
71.8
Employee costs
-13.67
-21.61
-24.93
-24.35
As % of sales
43.97
19.65
5.17
4.78
Other costs
-10.77
-48.16
-55.63
-47.27
As % of sales (Other Cost)
34.65
43.8
11.55
9.28
Operating profit
-18.35
-43.87
-3.4
71.9
OPM
-59.04
-39.9
-0.7
14.12
Depreciation
-23.39
-22.45
-22.57
-22.87
Interest expense
-2.1
-2.15
-76.28
-72.82
Other income
5.82
0.43
17.58
8.17
Profit before tax
-38.03
-68.05
-84.68
-15.62
Taxes
0
3.39
-0.69
-1.87
Tax rate
0
-4.99
0.81
11.96
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-38.03
-64.65
-85.38
-17.49
Exceptional items
0
34.77
0
0.07
Net profit
-38.03
-29.88
-85.38
-17.41
yoy growth (%)
27.29
-65
390.17
45.23
NPM
-122.34
-27.17
-17.73
-3.42
