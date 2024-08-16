|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|10 Sep 2024
|19 Aug 2024
|AGM 10/09/2024 AGM Notice and Annual Report for the F/Y 2022-23 and Evoting details . (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/08/2024) Pursuant Reg 44(3) of the LODR - 36th AGM - FY - 2022-23 E voting Results for the FY 2022-23 along with Scrutinizer Report. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.09.2024) Pursuant to Reg 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Reg 2015 - Proceedings of the 36th AGM for the FY 2022-23 along with Chairman Speech through Video Confernce. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/09/2024)
