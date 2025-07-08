Dharani Sugars & Chemicals Ltd Summary

Incorporated in Jun.87 as a public limited company in Tamilnadu, Dharani Sugars and Chemicals, was promoted by Palani G Periasamy and his associates. It is the flagship of the PGP group comprising Dharani Cements, Dharani Finance, Pallava Hotels and PGP International.The Company is engaged in manufacture of Sugar, Co-generation of Power and Industrial Alcohol including Ethanol. The operations are spread over three locations in Tamil Nadu viz., at Dharani Nagar in Tirunelvelli District, Polur in Thiruvannamalai District and Sankarapuram Taluk in Villupuram District.DSCL had set up a 15-MV co-generation facility at its Polur plant, Tamilnadu which became operational on Jan, 1998. The company has also received letter of intent from Government of India to establish new sugar factory of 2500 TPD at Sankarpuram and for expansion of the Polur unit from 2500 to 5000 TPD. The company exported 3656 Tons of Sugar through ISGEC during 2000-2001.The Company expanded crushing capacity of the Polur Unit to 4000 TCD from 2500 TCD costing Rs 28.60 Cr. in 2006-07. The existing Distillery at Dharani Nagar was expanded to 60 KLPD from the present capacity of 30 KLPD during the year 2007-08 and the said production commenced in March, 2009. The Company commissioned New 3500 TCD Integrated Sugar Plant at Villupuram Dist., in Tamil Nadu along with 22 MW Co Generation Power Plant in November, 2009.