iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jeypore Sugar Company Ltd Share Price

88.35
(-5.00%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Jeypore Sugar Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Sugar

Open

88.35

Prev. Close

93

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

88.35

Day's Low

88.35

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-245.82

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

40.02

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Jeypore Sugar Company Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Jeypore Sugar Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Jeypore Sugar Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:23 AM
Sep-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015Dec-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.79%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.79%

Non-Promoter- 0.66%

Institutions: 0.65%

Non-Institutions: 54.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Jeypore Sugar Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

4.53

4.53

4.53

4.53

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-115.86

-116.35

-44.51

36.26

Net Worth

-111.33

-111.82

-39.98

40.79

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

27.18

141.78

164.27

189.27

yoy growth (%)

-80.82

-13.69

-13.2

11.21

Raw materials

-18.25

-128.58

-135.52

-120.98

As % of sales

67.17

90.69

82.5

63.92

Employee costs

-23.05

-25.28

-26.04

-26.41

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-71.83

-80.76

-64.9

-28.05

Depreciation

-4.22

-5.04

-6.32

-10.68

Tax paid

0

0

0.98

9.14

Working capital

95.42

-154.93

15.13

-79.09

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-80.82

-13.69

-13.2

11.21

Op profit growth

-40.2

86.51

-497.47

-74.95

EBIT growth

-38.74

67.45

1,086.81

-112.28

Net profit growth

-11.06

479.57

-26.31

-445.26

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009Mar-2008Mar-2007

Gross Sales

210.44

238.75

178.16

200.16

245.25

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

210.44

238.75

178.16

200.16

245.25

Other Operating Income

0.4

0.69

1.12

1

0

Other Income

0.44

0.1

0.4

0.12

0.73

View Annually Results

Jeypore Sugar Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

EID Parry (India) Ltd

EIDPARRY

907.65

016,119.5328.250.44755.22163.8

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

BALRAMCHIN

521.75

33.0710,543.34-3.50.571,297.95166.02

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd

TRIVENI

447.4

31.239,790.21-14.181.291,471.1131.38

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd

RENUKA

40.22

08,552.2720.302,240.5-5.5

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd

BANARISUG

3,660.35

35.434,627.2734.270.34473.731,380.24

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Jeypore Sugar Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Rajeswary Ramakrishnan

Managing Director

Anita Prabhu

Director

R Prabhu

Director

S R K Prasad

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jeypore Sugar Company Ltd

Summary

Incorporated as a public limited company in 1936, Jeypore Sugar Company started with a sugar unit at Rayagada, Koraput district, Orissa. It diversified into other activities like manufacture of industrial alchohol, Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) and ferro manganese. In the course of expansion of the company, a separate sugar unit was established at Nagaram, Andhra Pradesh, in 1961. The companys distillery at Rayagada manufactures IMFL on behalf of others.The Rayagada sugar unit was sold off in 1994-95 due to limited irrigation potential at Rayagada. The companys electro metallurgical division also stopped production due to heavy cost of inputs and low demand for ferromanganese. Its two furnaces in this division are being modified for the manufacture of ferrochrome, for which the company has signed an agreement for technical knowhow with Mobar (India). The companys a sugar unit at Chagallu, commenced operations in 1961. One of its unit, Ramakrishna Maize Products, at Tudialur, Coimbatore, suspended its activities due to water scarcity. Efforts are being made to revive this unit.The company came out with a public issue in Jan.96 to part-finance the expansion programme being undertaken to increase the capacity from 5000 tcd to 6250 tcd of its Chagallu sugar unit. During the year 2000-2001 the company purchased the Chagallu Distillery from Nizam Sugars Limited for Rs.9 Crores under the Privatisation Scheme of A P Government.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Jeypore Sugar Company Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.