SectorSugar
Open₹88.35
Prev. Close₹93
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹88.35
Day's Low₹88.35
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-245.82
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)40.02
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
4.53
4.53
4.53
4.53
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-115.86
-116.35
-44.51
36.26
Net Worth
-111.33
-111.82
-39.98
40.79
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
27.18
141.78
164.27
189.27
yoy growth (%)
-80.82
-13.69
-13.2
11.21
Raw materials
-18.25
-128.58
-135.52
-120.98
As % of sales
67.17
90.69
82.5
63.92
Employee costs
-23.05
-25.28
-26.04
-26.41
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-71.83
-80.76
-64.9
-28.05
Depreciation
-4.22
-5.04
-6.32
-10.68
Tax paid
0
0
0.98
9.14
Working capital
95.42
-154.93
15.13
-79.09
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-80.82
-13.69
-13.2
11.21
Op profit growth
-40.2
86.51
-497.47
-74.95
EBIT growth
-38.74
67.45
1,086.81
-112.28
Net profit growth
-11.06
479.57
-26.31
-445.26
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
|Mar-2007
Gross Sales
210.44
238.75
178.16
200.16
245.25
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
210.44
238.75
178.16
200.16
245.25
Other Operating Income
0.4
0.69
1.12
1
0
Other Income
0.44
0.1
0.4
0.12
0.73
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
EID Parry (India) Ltd
EIDPARRY
907.65
|0
|16,119.53
|28.25
|0.44
|755.22
|163.8
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
BALRAMCHIN
521.75
|33.07
|10,543.34
|-3.5
|0.57
|1,297.95
|166.02
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd
TRIVENI
447.4
|31.23
|9,790.21
|-14.18
|1.29
|1,471.1
|131.38
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
RENUKA
40.22
|0
|8,552.27
|20.3
|0
|2,240.5
|-5.5
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd
BANARISUG
3,660.35
|35.43
|4,627.27
|34.27
|0.34
|473.73
|1,380.24
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Rajeswary Ramakrishnan
Managing Director
Anita Prabhu
Director
R Prabhu
Director
S R K Prasad
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Jeypore Sugar Company Ltd
Summary
Incorporated as a public limited company in 1936, Jeypore Sugar Company started with a sugar unit at Rayagada, Koraput district, Orissa. It diversified into other activities like manufacture of industrial alchohol, Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) and ferro manganese. In the course of expansion of the company, a separate sugar unit was established at Nagaram, Andhra Pradesh, in 1961. The companys distillery at Rayagada manufactures IMFL on behalf of others.The Rayagada sugar unit was sold off in 1994-95 due to limited irrigation potential at Rayagada. The companys electro metallurgical division also stopped production due to heavy cost of inputs and low demand for ferromanganese. Its two furnaces in this division are being modified for the manufacture of ferrochrome, for which the company has signed an agreement for technical knowhow with Mobar (India). The companys a sugar unit at Chagallu, commenced operations in 1961. One of its unit, Ramakrishna Maize Products, at Tudialur, Coimbatore, suspended its activities due to water scarcity. Efforts are being made to revive this unit.The company came out with a public issue in Jan.96 to part-finance the expansion programme being undertaken to increase the capacity from 5000 tcd to 6250 tcd of its Chagallu sugar unit. During the year 2000-2001 the company purchased the Chagallu Distillery from Nizam Sugars Limited for Rs.9 Crores under the Privatisation Scheme of A P Government.
Read More
