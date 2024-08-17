Summary

Incorporated as a public limited company in 1936, Jeypore Sugar Company started with a sugar unit at Rayagada, Koraput district, Orissa. It diversified into other activities like manufacture of industrial alchohol, Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) and ferro manganese. In the course of expansion of the company, a separate sugar unit was established at Nagaram, Andhra Pradesh, in 1961. The companys distillery at Rayagada manufactures IMFL on behalf of others.The Rayagada sugar unit was sold off in 1994-95 due to limited irrigation potential at Rayagada. The companys electro metallurgical division also stopped production due to heavy cost of inputs and low demand for ferromanganese. Its two furnaces in this division are being modified for the manufacture of ferrochrome, for which the company has signed an agreement for technical knowhow with Mobar (India). The companys a sugar unit at Chagallu, commenced operations in 1961. One of its unit, Ramakrishna Maize Products, at Tudialur, Coimbatore, suspended its activities due to water scarcity. Efforts are being made to revive this unit.The company came out with a public issue in Jan.96 to part-finance the expansion programme being undertaken to increase the capacity from 5000 tcd to 6250 tcd of its Chagallu sugar unit. During the year 2000-2001 the company purchased the Chagallu Distillery from Nizam Sugars Limited for Rs.9 Crores under the Privatisation Scheme of A P Government.

