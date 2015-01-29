Jeypore Sugar Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-71.83
-80.76
-64.9
-28.05
Depreciation
-4.22
-5.04
-6.32
-10.68
Tax paid
0
0
0.98
9.14
Working capital
95.42
-154.93
15.13
-79.09
Other operating items
Operating
19.35
-240.74
-55.11
-108.68
Capital expenditure
-171
0.41
-0.06
2.92
Free cash flow
-151.64
-240.33
-55.17
-105.75
Equity raised
-89.02
72.52
101.06
139.57
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
531.66
256.95
96.98
16.7
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
290.99
89.13
142.87
50.51
