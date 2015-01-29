iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jeypore Sugar Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

88.35
(-5.00%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jeypore Sugar Company Ltd

Jeypore Sugar Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-71.83

-80.76

-64.9

-28.05

Depreciation

-4.22

-5.04

-6.32

-10.68

Tax paid

0

0

0.98

9.14

Working capital

95.42

-154.93

15.13

-79.09

Other operating items

Operating

19.35

-240.74

-55.11

-108.68

Capital expenditure

-171

0.41

-0.06

2.92

Free cash flow

-151.64

-240.33

-55.17

-105.75

Equity raised

-89.02

72.52

101.06

139.57

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

531.66

256.95

96.98

16.7

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

290.99

89.13

142.87

50.51

Jeypore Sugar Company Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Jeypore Sugar Company Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.