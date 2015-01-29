iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jeypore Sugar Company Ltd Balance Sheet

88.35
(-5.00%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jeypore Sugar Company Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

4.53

4.53

4.53

4.53

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-115.86

-116.35

-44.51

36.26

Net Worth

-111.33

-111.82

-39.98

40.79

Minority Interest

Debt

639.16

583.27

396.71

441.92

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

12.37

Total Liabilities

527.83

471.45

356.73

495.08

Fixed Assets

594.09

570.52

550.03

520.35

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

Deferred Tax Asset Net

3.26

3.26

3.26

14.94

Networking Capital

-70.98

-104.05

-200.05

-43.93

Inventories

14.05

14.02

29.15

102.76

Inventory Days

188.27

75.04

228.32

Sundry Debtors

1.71

2.19

2.02

2.64

Debtor Days

29.4

5.2

5.86

Other Current Assets

43.79

44.92

41.26

58.24

Sundry Creditors

-92.79

-131.95

-147.05

-129.77

Creditor Days

1,771.92

378.56

288.33

Other Current Liabilities

-37.74

-33.23

-125.43

-77.8

Cash

1.27

1.53

3.31

3.53

Total Assets

527.84

471.46

356.75

495.09

Jeypore Sugar Company Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Jeypore Sugar Company Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.