Jeypore Sugar Company Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
4.53
4.53
4.53
4.53
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-115.86
-116.35
-44.51
36.26
Net Worth
-111.33
-111.82
-39.98
40.79
Minority Interest
Debt
639.16
583.27
396.71
441.92
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
12.37
Total Liabilities
527.83
471.45
356.73
495.08
Fixed Assets
594.09
570.52
550.03
520.35
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.2
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.26
3.26
3.26
14.94
Networking Capital
-70.98
-104.05
-200.05
-43.93
Inventories
14.05
14.02
29.15
102.76
Inventory Days
188.27
75.04
228.32
Sundry Debtors
1.71
2.19
2.02
2.64
Debtor Days
29.4
5.2
5.86
Other Current Assets
43.79
44.92
41.26
58.24
Sundry Creditors
-92.79
-131.95
-147.05
-129.77
Creditor Days
1,771.92
378.56
288.33
Other Current Liabilities
-37.74
-33.23
-125.43
-77.8
Cash
1.27
1.53
3.31
3.53
Total Assets
527.84
471.46
356.75
495.09
