Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
27.18
141.78
164.27
189.27
yoy growth (%)
-80.82
-13.69
-13.2
11.21
Raw materials
-18.25
-128.58
-135.52
-120.98
As % of sales
67.17
90.69
82.5
63.92
Employee costs
-23.05
-25.28
-26.04
-26.41
As % of sales
84.82
17.83
15.85
13.95
Other costs
-14.79
-36.29
-28.64
-35.34
As % of sales (Other Cost)
54.44
25.59
17.43
18.67
Operating profit
-28.93
-48.38
-25.94
6.52
OPM
-106.44
-34.12
-15.79
3.44
Depreciation
-4.22
-5.04
-6.32
-10.68
Interest expense
-39.63
-28.19
-33.5
-25.41
Other income
0.95
0.85
0.87
1.51
Profit before tax
-71.83
-80.76
-64.9
-28.05
Taxes
0
0
0.98
9.14
Tax rate
0
0
-1.51
-32.58
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-71.83
-80.77
-63.91
-18.91
Exceptional items
0
0
49.98
0
Net profit
-71.83
-80.77
-13.93
-18.91
yoy growth (%)
-11.06
479.57
-26.31
-445.26
NPM
-264.3
-56.97
-8.48
-9.99
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.