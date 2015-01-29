iifl-logo-icon 1
Jeypore Sugar Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

88.35
(-5.00%)
Jan 29, 2015

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

27.18

141.78

164.27

189.27

yoy growth (%)

-80.82

-13.69

-13.2

11.21

Raw materials

-18.25

-128.58

-135.52

-120.98

As % of sales

67.17

90.69

82.5

63.92

Employee costs

-23.05

-25.28

-26.04

-26.41

As % of sales

84.82

17.83

15.85

13.95

Other costs

-14.79

-36.29

-28.64

-35.34

As % of sales (Other Cost)

54.44

25.59

17.43

18.67

Operating profit

-28.93

-48.38

-25.94

6.52

OPM

-106.44

-34.12

-15.79

3.44

Depreciation

-4.22

-5.04

-6.32

-10.68

Interest expense

-39.63

-28.19

-33.5

-25.41

Other income

0.95

0.85

0.87

1.51

Profit before tax

-71.83

-80.76

-64.9

-28.05

Taxes

0

0

0.98

9.14

Tax rate

0

0

-1.51

-32.58

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-71.83

-80.77

-63.91

-18.91

Exceptional items

0

0

49.98

0

Net profit

-71.83

-80.77

-13.93

-18.91

yoy growth (%)

-11.06

479.57

-26.31

-445.26

NPM

-264.3

-56.97

-8.48

-9.99

