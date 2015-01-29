Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Sep-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-62.1
113.54
Op profit growth
-55.7
136.49
EBIT growth
-56.48
235.82
Net profit growth
21.95
-148.61
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
15.31
13.09
11.82
EBIT margin
12.64
11.01
7
Net profit margin
3.21
1
-4.39
RoCE
4.51
11.57
RoNW
1.92
1.68
RoA
0.28
0.26
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
24.17
6.34
0
Dividend per share
0
2.5
0
Cash EPS
0.93
-24.42
-44.82
Book value per share
163.03
150.95
143.96
Valuation ratios
P/E
2.89
12.77
0
P/CEPS
74.99
-3.31
-2.92
P/B
0.42
0.53
0.91
EV/EBIDTA
16.15
6.51
13.56
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
29.15
0
Tax payout
-40
69.84
-19.56
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
14.67
9.98
Inventory days
221.64
116.42
Creditor days
-231.88
-159.74
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.73
-1.05
-0.56
Net debt / equity
5.38
5.65
4.45
Net debt / op. profit
15.25
6.57
11.68
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-49.4
-66.52
-53.09
Employee costs
-8.56
-7.02
-9.73
Other costs
-26.72
-13.35
-25.34
