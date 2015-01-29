iifl-logo-icon 1
Jeypore Sugar Company Ltd Key Ratios

88.35
(-5.00%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Sep-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-62.1

113.54

Op profit growth

-55.7

136.49

EBIT growth

-56.48

235.82

Net profit growth

21.95

-148.61

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

15.31

13.09

11.82

EBIT margin

12.64

11.01

7

Net profit margin

3.21

1

-4.39

RoCE

4.51

11.57

RoNW

1.92

1.68

RoA

0.28

0.26

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

24.17

6.34

0

Dividend per share

0

2.5

0

Cash EPS

0.93

-24.42

-44.82

Book value per share

163.03

150.95

143.96

Valuation ratios

P/E

2.89

12.77

0

P/CEPS

74.99

-3.31

-2.92

P/B

0.42

0.53

0.91

EV/EBIDTA

16.15

6.51

13.56

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

29.15

0

Tax payout

-40

69.84

-19.56

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

14.67

9.98

Inventory days

221.64

116.42

Creditor days

-231.88

-159.74

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.73

-1.05

-0.56

Net debt / equity

5.38

5.65

4.45

Net debt / op. profit

15.25

6.57

11.68

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-49.4

-66.52

-53.09

Employee costs

-8.56

-7.02

-9.73

Other costs

-26.72

-13.35

-25.34

