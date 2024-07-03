Summary

KM Sugar Mills Limited was originally formed as a partnership firm known as Kamlapat Motilal at Kanpur in the year 1942. Led by the Promoters, Singhanias and Jhunjhunwalas, later on, the Company got incorporated in 1971. In 1971, the Firm was converted into a Private Limited Company in the name of K M Sugar Mills Pvt Ltd. In the year 1979, Singhanias transferred their stake in the company to Jhunjhunwalas. In the year 1974, the company became a deemed public company. On April 20, 2005, the Company was again converted into a public limited company.Presently, the Company is engaged in the manufacturing and crushing of sugar. The company operates in three segments, namely sugar, trading of sugar, and distillery and co-generation. They offer white plantation sugar and refining of raw sugar. The company has sugar manufacturing facility in Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh. They have their own distillery unit, which manufactures rectified spirit, ethanol and extra neutral alcohol. The Bio Compost unit manufactures bio fertiliser, which is marketed in the name of Moti Super.The Company emerged as one of the most sustainable multi-product sugar companies in India, manufacturing sugar, ethanol and co-generated power. The Promoters of the Company had set up a small sugar milling plant at Kanpur. The mill experienced acute shortage of cane and consequently the plant was shifted to Faizabad. In the year 1980, the company expanded the sugar cane crushing capacity from 1800 TCD to 2500 TCD. In the y

