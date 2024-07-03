iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

KM Sugar Mills Ltd Share Price

31.69
(-4.09%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:54:56 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open33.89
  • Day's High33.89
  • 52 Wk High50.4
  • Prev. Close33.04
  • Day's Low31.65
  • 52 Wk Low 27.05
  • Turnover (lac)15.65
  • P/E13.74
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value34.25
  • EPS2.41
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)291.55
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

KM Sugar Mills Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Sugar

Open

33.89

Prev. Close

33.04

Turnover(Lac.)

15.65

Day's High

33.89

Day's Low

31.65

52 Week's High

50.4

52 Week's Low

27.05

Book Value

34.25

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

291.55

P/E

13.74

EPS

2.41

Divi. Yield

0

KM Sugar Mills Ltd Corporate Action

1 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

1 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 Jul, 2024

arrow

KM Sugar Mills Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

KM Sugar Mills Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:14 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.51%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.51%

Non-Promoter- 0.21%

Institutions: 0.21%

Non-Institutions: 43.27%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

KM Sugar Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.4

18.4

18.4

18.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

284.81

256.86

233.91

195.04

Net Worth

303.21

275.26

252.31

213.44

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

502.73

531.35

462.77

336.18

yoy growth (%)

-5.38

14.81

37.65

-4.72

Raw materials

-363.88

-393.45

-393.67

-239.12

As % of sales

72.38

74.04

85.06

71.12

Employee costs

-14.11

-13.5

-11.78

-11.89

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

34.23

28

29.32

37.24

Depreciation

-14.86

-14.9

-13.44

-9.73

Tax paid

-7.98

-9.57

-10.45

-0.13

Working capital

49.44

102.25

-37.55

41.51

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-5.38

14.81

37.65

-4.72

Op profit growth

10.72

191.55

-62.61

53.28

EBIT growth

-1.42

13.17

-13.72

75.23

Net profit growth

42.37

-2.29

-49.16

217.47

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

657.16

575.53

548.34

502.73

531.35

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

657.16

575.53

548.34

502.73

531.35

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8.49

11.36

9.91

4.52

11.36

View Annually Results

KM Sugar Mills Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

EID Parry (India) Ltd

EIDPARRY

907.65

016,119.5328.250.44755.22163.8

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

BALRAMCHIN

521.75

33.0710,543.34-3.50.571,297.95166.02

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd

TRIVENI

447.4

31.239,790.21-14.181.291,471.1131.38

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd

RENUKA

40.22

08,552.2720.302,240.5-5.5

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd

BANARISUG

3,660.35

35.434,627.2734.270.34473.731,380.24

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT KM Sugar Mills Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

L K Jhunjhunwala

Managing Director

Aditya Jhunjhunwala

Whole Time Director & JMD

Sanjay Jhunjhunwala

Executive Director & CEO

Subhash Chandra Agarwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

S K Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Madhu Mathur

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sushil Solomon

Independent Non Exe. Director

Bibhas Kumar Srivastava

Independent Non Exe. Director

BAKSHI RAM

Independent Director

Narendra Mohan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by KM Sugar Mills Ltd

Summary

KM Sugar Mills Limited was originally formed as a partnership firm known as Kamlapat Motilal at Kanpur in the year 1942. Led by the Promoters, Singhanias and Jhunjhunwalas, later on, the Company got incorporated in 1971. In 1971, the Firm was converted into a Private Limited Company in the name of K M Sugar Mills Pvt Ltd. In the year 1979, Singhanias transferred their stake in the company to Jhunjhunwalas. In the year 1974, the company became a deemed public company. On April 20, 2005, the Company was again converted into a public limited company.Presently, the Company is engaged in the manufacturing and crushing of sugar. The company operates in three segments, namely sugar, trading of sugar, and distillery and co-generation. They offer white plantation sugar and refining of raw sugar. The company has sugar manufacturing facility in Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh. They have their own distillery unit, which manufactures rectified spirit, ethanol and extra neutral alcohol. The Bio Compost unit manufactures bio fertiliser, which is marketed in the name of Moti Super.The Company emerged as one of the most sustainable multi-product sugar companies in India, manufacturing sugar, ethanol and co-generated power. The Promoters of the Company had set up a small sugar milling plant at Kanpur. The mill experienced acute shortage of cane and consequently the plant was shifted to Faizabad. In the year 1980, the company expanded the sugar cane crushing capacity from 1800 TCD to 2500 TCD. In the y
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the KM Sugar Mills Ltd share price today?

The KM Sugar Mills Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹31.69 today.

What is the Market Cap of KM Sugar Mills Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KM Sugar Mills Ltd is ₹291.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of KM Sugar Mills Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of KM Sugar Mills Ltd is 13.74 and 0.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of KM Sugar Mills Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KM Sugar Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KM Sugar Mills Ltd is ₹27.05 and ₹50.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of KM Sugar Mills Ltd?

KM Sugar Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.47%, 3 Years at 6.31%, 1 Year at 5.39%, 6 Month at -23.66%, 3 Month at -19.24% and 1 Month at -4.18%.

What is the shareholding pattern of KM Sugar Mills Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of KM Sugar Mills Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.51 %
Institutions - 0.21 %
Public - 43.28 %

QUICKLINKS FOR KM Sugar Mills Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.