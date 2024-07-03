SectorSugar
Open₹33.89
Prev. Close₹33.04
Turnover(Lac.)₹15.65
Day's High₹33.89
Day's Low₹31.65
52 Week's High₹50.4
52 Week's Low₹27.05
Book Value₹34.25
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)291.55
P/E13.74
EPS2.41
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.4
18.4
18.4
18.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
284.81
256.86
233.91
195.04
Net Worth
303.21
275.26
252.31
213.44
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
502.73
531.35
462.77
336.18
yoy growth (%)
-5.38
14.81
37.65
-4.72
Raw materials
-363.88
-393.45
-393.67
-239.12
As % of sales
72.38
74.04
85.06
71.12
Employee costs
-14.11
-13.5
-11.78
-11.89
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
34.23
28
29.32
37.24
Depreciation
-14.86
-14.9
-13.44
-9.73
Tax paid
-7.98
-9.57
-10.45
-0.13
Working capital
49.44
102.25
-37.55
41.51
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-5.38
14.81
37.65
-4.72
Op profit growth
10.72
191.55
-62.61
53.28
EBIT growth
-1.42
13.17
-13.72
75.23
Net profit growth
42.37
-2.29
-49.16
217.47
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
657.16
575.53
548.34
502.73
531.35
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
657.16
575.53
548.34
502.73
531.35
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.49
11.36
9.91
4.52
11.36
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
EID Parry (India) Ltd
EIDPARRY
907.65
|0
|16,119.53
|28.25
|0.44
|755.22
|163.8
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
BALRAMCHIN
521.75
|33.07
|10,543.34
|-3.5
|0.57
|1,297.95
|166.02
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd
TRIVENI
447.4
|31.23
|9,790.21
|-14.18
|1.29
|1,471.1
|131.38
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
RENUKA
40.22
|0
|8,552.27
|20.3
|0
|2,240.5
|-5.5
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd
BANARISUG
3,660.35
|35.43
|4,627.27
|34.27
|0.34
|473.73
|1,380.24
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
L K Jhunjhunwala
Managing Director
Aditya Jhunjhunwala
Whole Time Director & JMD
Sanjay Jhunjhunwala
Executive Director & CEO
Subhash Chandra Agarwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
S K Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Madhu Mathur
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sushil Solomon
Independent Non Exe. Director
Bibhas Kumar Srivastava
Independent Non Exe. Director
BAKSHI RAM
Independent Director
Narendra Mohan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
KM Sugar Mills Limited was originally formed as a partnership firm known as Kamlapat Motilal at Kanpur in the year 1942. Led by the Promoters, Singhanias and Jhunjhunwalas, later on, the Company got incorporated in 1971. In 1971, the Firm was converted into a Private Limited Company in the name of K M Sugar Mills Pvt Ltd. In the year 1979, Singhanias transferred their stake in the company to Jhunjhunwalas. In the year 1974, the company became a deemed public company. On April 20, 2005, the Company was again converted into a public limited company.Presently, the Company is engaged in the manufacturing and crushing of sugar. The company operates in three segments, namely sugar, trading of sugar, and distillery and co-generation. They offer white plantation sugar and refining of raw sugar. The company has sugar manufacturing facility in Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh. They have their own distillery unit, which manufactures rectified spirit, ethanol and extra neutral alcohol. The Bio Compost unit manufactures bio fertiliser, which is marketed in the name of Moti Super.The Company emerged as one of the most sustainable multi-product sugar companies in India, manufacturing sugar, ethanol and co-generated power. The Promoters of the Company had set up a small sugar milling plant at Kanpur. The mill experienced acute shortage of cane and consequently the plant was shifted to Faizabad. In the year 1980, the company expanded the sugar cane crushing capacity from 1800 TCD to 2500 TCD. In the y
The KM Sugar Mills Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹31.69 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KM Sugar Mills Ltd is ₹291.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of KM Sugar Mills Ltd is 13.74 and 0.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KM Sugar Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KM Sugar Mills Ltd is ₹27.05 and ₹50.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
KM Sugar Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.47%, 3 Years at 6.31%, 1 Year at 5.39%, 6 Month at -23.66%, 3 Month at -19.24% and 1 Month at -4.18%.
