|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|3 Aug 2024
|1 Jul 2024
|AGM 03/08/2024 K M Sugar Mills Ltd has informed the exchange regarding Notice of 51st Annual Gerneral Meeting on Saturday, 03rd August, 2024 at 11:00(AM) through Video Confering(VC)/ other Audio Visual Means(OVAM). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/07/2024) K M Sugar Mills Ltd has informed the exchange regarding proceedings of 51st Annual General Meeting held on 03rd August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.08.2024)
