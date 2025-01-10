KM Sugar Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.4
18.4
18.4
18.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
284.81
256.86
233.91
195.04
Net Worth
303.21
275.26
252.31
213.44
Minority Interest
Debt
291.13
267.87
224.16
201.07
Deferred Tax Liability Net
10.82
10.54
9.76
9.72
Total Liabilities
605.16
553.67
486.23
424.23
Fixed Assets
221.04
218.96
158.91
166.47
Intangible Assets
Investments
75.91
62.96
29.58
23.74
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3
3.21
3.2
3.44
Networking Capital
294.08
262.22
285.6
224.75
Inventories
383.99
353.15
383.36
361.36
Inventory Days
262.35
Sundry Debtors
29.33
6.04
14.91
19.57
Debtor Days
14.2
Other Current Assets
57.83
55.89
46.82
47.62
Sundry Creditors
-154.61
-130.05
-134.33
-179.42
Creditor Days
130.26
Other Current Liabilities
-22.46
-22.81
-25.16
-24.38
Cash
11.12
6.33
8.94
5.84
Total Assets
605.15
553.68
486.23
424.24
